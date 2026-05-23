State of Origin debutant Ethan Strange has revealed the surreal moment he received the call-up to the NSW Blues squad, admitting he was left stunned when Laurie Daley's name flashed across his phone screen.

At just 21 years old, Strange is one of seven debutants selected in Daley's squad for Game 1, capping a meteoric rise that has seen him go from a teenage prospect to one of the NRL's most promising playmakers in less than three seasons.

The Canberra Raiders five-eighth only made his NRL debut at the back end of 2023, but has since cemented himself as the club's first-choice number six and even earned selection in Australia's Ashes squad last year, where he trained alongside some of the game's elite players.

Speaking of the moment he learned he would be pulling on the sky blue jersey, Strange said the call from Daley is one he will never forget.

“It was really special. A dream phone call,” Strange told Zero Tackle.

“I didn't know if I was expecting it; it was a little later, and Hudson (Young) got the call a bit earlier than I, so you know I wasn't 100% sure.

“I was at home with the partner watching the footy, then I saw his (Laurie Daley's) name come up, and I was like, oh my god, what's going on here.”

The moment was equally emotional for his father, John Strange, one of the most respected coaches in the NRLW landscape.

Currently coaching both the Sydney Roosters NRLW side and the NSW women's team, John has built a reputation as one of the premier coaches in the women's game, winning multiple premierships across his career.

“He (Dad) was stoked. He did a lot for me with football and everything growing up. He was just as happy when he found out,” Strange said.

Like many young Blues players, Strange grew up idolising the very players and moments that define State of Origin folklore.

Asked about his favourite Origin memory, he immediately pointed to NSW's famous 2014 series victory, which snapped Queensland's eight-year dominance.

“My main one was when they won and broke the streak after all that time. When Hayne Plane ran it dead and ran into the crowd. That's my fondest Origin memory,” he recalled.

Despite his rapid emergence, Strange's representative future has been a topic of intrigue in recent years due to his eligibility for multiple nations.

A couple of years ago, Strange reportedly turned down the chance to pledge his allegiance to New Zealand, a decision widely viewed as keeping the door open for NSW Origin selection.

Now, with the international eligibility rules changing to allow players to represent any nation while remaining eligible for Origin, Strange reaffirmed his commitment to Australia.

“I've grown up in Australia. My mum is from England, and my grandma is from New Zealand, but I've grown up in Australia. So yeah, I am an Aussie,” he told Zero Tackle.

The young playmaker has already had the opportunity to learn from two of the game's premier halves in Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses during last year's Kangaroos camp, with those relationships now continuing at Origin level.

“They are two really great blokes and always willing to lend a helping hand,” he said of Cleary and Moses.

“The longer I spend around quality players like that, the better it is going to be for my football.”

Strange's journey to the NRL arena started at a young age.

After initially playing Harold Matthews with the Central Coast Roosters, he was scouted by the Raiders and made the move to the nation's capital while still at school, largely influenced by a conversation with coach Ricky Stuart.

“The opportunity arose when I was still in school to go to Canberra full-time,” Strange said.

“I spoke to Sticky (Ricky Stuart), and I really liked what he said, and he seemed like a very honest man. Everything he said, he has done, so I am happy I made that decision.

“He's a very passionate man, and I love playing for him, and I wouldn't want to play for any other coach.”

While Strange is currently named in jersey 18, the introduction of the NRL's new six-man bench rules means he could still play a role in the series opener, with many viewing his versatility across the halves, lock and ball-playing forward positions as a valuable asset for Daley's new-look Blues side.