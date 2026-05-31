The Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons are anxiously awaiting the results of scans on Patrick Carrigan after the representative forward suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's shock loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Carrigan, who came off the bench at prop in Queensland's Game 1 defeat, is now facing a race to be fit for Origin 2, depending on the severity of the injury.

The concern comes after Brisbane's disappointing loss to the Dragons, who recorded their first win of the season, with the Broncos not only suffering an embarrassing defeat but potentially losing one of their most influential players in the process, who was spotted in a moon boot post-game.

Carrigan left the field after injuring his ankle, with fears the issue could be a syndesmosis injury.

The lock initially attempted to play through the problem after receiving treatment on the sideline, but appeared restricted before eventually being withdrawn from the contest.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire said the club would need to wait for medical assessments before knowing the extent of the damage.

“I probably have to chat to the doctors. Some sort of ankle sprain, they've got all sorts of names these days with an ankle,” Maguire said post-match.

“I have to go wait and see. Patty felt he was okay to go back out there, and they assessed him and strapped him up, but you could just sort of sense he was struggling a little bit with us, and that's what this group does for each other.”

Scans are expected to determine the extent of the injury on Monday.

If the injury is confirmed to be a syndesmosis issue, Carrigan would face a difficult challenge to be available for Origin 2. Even a less severe ankle injury could sideline him for several weeks.

While the Maroons will be monitoring the situation closely, the injury would be equally concerning for Brisbane, who are only beginning to emerge from a lengthy injury toll that has disrupted much of their campaign.

The Broncos have welcomed several key players back in recent weeks and will be hoping to avoid another significant setback as they attempt to build momentum in the second half of the season.

For now, both Brisbane and Queensland face an anxious wait for the results of Monday's scans.