The Gold Coast Titans have announced the extension of their relationship with QLD Cup side, the Ipswich Jets.

The Jets have acted as a feeder club for the Titans club for three years, and will extend that relationship until the end of 2027.

The relationship acts as a major tool for Jets players to transition into NRL talent, including former Jet Oliver Pascoe, who was the 2025 QLD Cup player of the year. He has now progressed as a starter in Josh Hannay's first grade side for the Titans.

"This partnership has allowed our developing talent to play high-grade rugby league every week and we're delighted with the growth and success of the Jets since we joined forces in 2024," Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said on the collaboration.

"The benefits for both clubs have been very encouraging and our players who have been allocated to Ipswich have built a genuine connection with Tye and the entire Jets organisation.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship and building on our shared success."

The Jets made the finals series for the first time in eight years last year, indicating that the pathway is yielding results for the south-east Queensland club as they make a comeback as a heavyweight feeder side.

"Extending our affiliation with the Titans is a landmark moment for the Ipswich Jets and for rugby league in Southeast Queensland," Jets CEO Richard Hughes said.

"This is a continuation of what has been a very successful relationship to date that has reaped rewards from both sides, and a genuine partnership build on shared values, shared ambition, and a shared belief in what community sport can achieve.

"Together we are creating a pathway that connects grassroots participation through to elite performance, and the programs we are delivering on both sides of that pipeline are making a real difference.