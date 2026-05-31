The Wests Tigers are firming to sign Dolphins gun Jake Averillo for next year, as the star's Redcliffe contract finishes up at the end of this season.

The Tigers are looking at life beyond Jarome Luai, with fresh reports from the Daily Telegraph indicating they are closing in on Averillo's signature as a long-term halves successor to Luai.

The Samoan international made headlines in late April after becoming the first player to sign with the PNG Chiefs, and will depart the Tigers at the end of the 2027 season.

Luai had renewal clauses in his five-year Tigers contract, meaning he could review his options year-on-year to determine if he remains at the club.

Averillo has emerged as a long-term five-eighth option to partner Adam Doueihi in the halves. His elite versatility has seen him play centre, in the halves and could no-doubt slot into the engine room if needed.

The Sea Eagles, Sharks and Dragons have reportedly held conversations with Averillo, but it seems the Tigers are the team to lock him up.

The joint venture has made excellent moves extending its young talent following Luai's announcement. Sunia Turuva, Taylan May, Terrell May, Jahream Bula and Heamasi Makasini have all remained loyal at the Tigers and see a great future under Benji Marshall.

The re-signing spree of brilliant talent at the Tigers would no-doubt play a role in future signing and retention at Concord, and shapes up as an exciting time for Tigers fans.