Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has shared fears that his side may be without Nick Meaney for a while following a calf injury.

Meaney left the field after 15 minutes to receive treatment for some discomfort on his leg in the match where the Storm came up with a defensively gritty 18-4 win against the Sydney Roosters.

"I'd say he'd be gone for about three or four weeks, I'd think," Bellamy said about Meaney in his post-match press conference.

"Calves can be very touchy ... I don't know exactly how bad it is and our medical team won't know until they scan him.

"There was no, 'oh we will try get him through the next 10 minutes and see how he goes', it was 'no, we need to get him off'."

Meaney will depart Melbourne at the end of this season to link up with Mal Meninga and the Perth Bears for their maiden season in 2027.

The Storm made the Roosters pay on Saturday night, with the tri-colours handing over the ball with errors 18 times.

It gave the Storm a chance to unleash Sua Fa'alogo, who starred in the fullback position.

The Samoan international finished the match with over 300 run metres and three linebreaks, and despite not crossing for a try, had his hands in everything.

"With all due respect, he was great tonight but the last four to six weeks he has been outstanding for us," Bellamy said.