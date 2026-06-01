The Manly Sea Eagles have formally requested to the NRL to have Tolutau Koula's 11-day HIA standdown reviewed following a return to Sea Eagles training with no lingering symptoms.

Koula was ruled out of his NSW Blues State of Origin debut in the 57th minute following a nasty clash with Kalyn Ponga. It saw Ponga sent off the field by Ashley Klein, and Koula removed from the match for a HIA.

AAP is reporting that a Manly spokesperson has told the publication that they will try to have his standdown lifted so he can feature in their crucial clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Thursday.

Koula was reportedly showing category two symptoms until he eventually failed the concussion assessment at Accor Stadium. Upon returning to the Sea Eagles, he was cleared to commence training reps, which may strengthen the club's case to have him play this Thursday.

Koula missed last week's match against the Sharks along with Blues teammate Haumole Olakau'atu 48 hours after Game 1.

It comes at a crucial time for Koula, who won't get another audition opportunity for Laurie Daley before selecting his side for the second game of the series.

The Rabbitohs are expecting Brandon Smith, Campbell Graham and David Fifita to return from injury, making Manly's case desperate that they need one of their best stars on the field.

Manly teammate Jason Saab told AAP he would love to see Koula at full-flight again in sky blue.

"Obviously I'm going to sound biased here ... (but) I feel like it was kind of taken away from him, coming off," Saab said.

"He was playing really, really well up until that injury, he was doing his job.

"It's just disappointing, he worked so hard to make that team and definitely deserved to see that whole game out. But footy happens."