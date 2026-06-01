The Cronulla Sharks are understood to be expecting Nicho Hynes to miss at least another fortnight.

Hynes was withdrawn from the Sharks' narrow win over the Manly Sea Eagles over the weekend after suffering a calf injury.

It was tipped at the time that the star halfback, formerly a Dally M Medal winner, was only going to miss a single week, however, coach Craig Fitzgibbon indicated in his post-match press conference that he wouldn't be rushing Hynes back.

It has now been revealed by News Corp that Hynes could miss another two or three weeks as he gets back to full fitness, with the Sharks keen to avoid a more serious injury by playing through it.

The halfback will likely continue to be replaced by Niwhai Puru after he did a solid job against Manly in replacing him, while normal halves partner Braydon Trindall stole the show with a sensational performance.

Hynes being out for the coming games means he won't suit up against the St George Illawarra Dragons - who recorded their first win in 15 starts against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday - or the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland during Round 15.

If he is touch and go for Round 16, the Sharks may also rest him from the clash against the Sydney Roosters with a bye to follow, before he is almost certain to be back for a trip to Brisbane where they will clash with the Broncos on July 4.

The Sharks also have lost Blayke Brailey for at least the same amount of time after he broke his arm against Manly.