The NSW Blues will see whether Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses and Canterbury Bulldogs centre Stephen Crichton will be available for the King's Birthday clash.

Although they are expected to be named on Tuesday afternoon for their Round 14 match, there are injury concerns with both players.

Despite Ethan Strange stepping into the five-eighth role and arguably being the Blues' best player in Game One, Blues coach Laurie Daley, on Channel 7's Agenda Setters on Monday night, has commented on whether Mitch Moses will be selected for Game Two.

"Mitch did all the training, all our major sessions," Daley stated when talking about the lead-up to Game One.

"We all know what a quality player Mitch Moses is, and he's a big part of the team. Obviously, he's missed the last couple of Origin games, but he's a big part of our team.

"His style of footy – with his kicking game, his ability to organise, his ability to pass – is different to Ethan's. But if they're both fit, they'll both be there somewhere."

Nothing but positive comments were made about Strange's debut, and it was revealed that he had trained in various positions throughout camp.

"Ethan trained a bit of everywhere (before Origin I)," Daley said.

“He trained a bit at centre, fullback, five-eighth, lock throughout the week. He didn't really have many reps going into Origin I, so his performance was outstanding.

"He's just a kid that just takes whatever comes his way.

"It's a bit like Casey McLean. They don't show too much emotion. They just get on with it. They were happy to be there. When you think about it, both he and Casey played important roles in the outcome of that contest. And I suppose both weren't assured of game time leading in, because with a six-man bench, you're just unsure of how it's going to operate on the night. And things change, as it did in Origin I. So you've just got to be ready. They were both ready to go. And it was a hell of a performance from Ethan, though."

Crichton is doubtful for the match against the Eels after reaggravating his shoulder injury, which was deemed a Grade 5 when he initially suffered it on Good Friday.

Casey McLean had a strong showing against the Maroons in 23 minutes of game time in Game One and played a massive role in the Panthers' win over the Warriors on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old had two tries, 18 runs for 158 metres, 55 post-contact metres, two tackle breaks, one linebreak and one linebreak assist in the two-point win over the Warriors to conclude Round 13.

Daley wants to learn all the information about the Bulldogs centre first before selecting the Blues side ahead of Game Two.

"I'll need to check and see where he's at and see whether he's available for Origin II and how much prep he can actually get done, because you don't want to take someone in that's underdone," Daley explained.

"Until I get all that information, I'm unsure where Crichton is at the moment."

There have been recent reports about certain players being in contention for the Blues.

These include Jacob Kiraz, and the utility replacement as a three-player race between Tigers dummy half Api Koroisau, Warriors number 9 Wayde Egan and Roosters utility Connor Watson to replace Sharks' injured, Blayke Brailey.

Liam Martin, who was on the sidelines with an MCL injury sustained in Round 6, has recently become a name in the conversation for a spot on the team.

Game Two of State of Origin takes place on June 17 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.