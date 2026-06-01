This week on the Loose Carry NRL Podcast, the team give the Dragons their flowers after the Red V ended a 15-game losing run with a dominant performance over the Broncos, who have issues of their own arising after suffering their fourth straight defeat.

Cameron Ciraldo's pattern of blaming officials post-game also comes under the microscope.

"It's a common tactic from coaches that are losing, quite frankly. They want to distract the casual viewer from their deficiencies in their side," rugby league coach Lee Addison said of Ciraldo's post-game commentary.

"I'd suggest Cameron Ciraldo spends more time getting his attack to click.

"He's got to think about his messaging, because the players will start to pick up on that too."

Plus, the team recap the Origin opener after New South Wales' come-from-behind win, and there's a new Select NRL Cards game!

⬇️ Today's Rundown:

00:00 Welcome to Loose Carry

02:34 NUMBER UP

05:09 Dragons Relief, Broncos Woes

08:45 Ciraldo referee drama

17:30 Penrith v Warriors game of the year?

26:10 Origin Review

30:00 State Of Origin Game 2 Injuries

33:03 Coach's Corner: NSW Attack