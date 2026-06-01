The Wests Tigers won't be losing star prop Terrell May anytime soon - or at least, while coach Benji Marshall remains at the club.

The prop, who recently re-signed with the Tigers on a long-term deal, opened up on the Unscripted Podcast with Josh Mansour about the decision to re-sign with the Tigers, admitting he wasn't going anwyhere while Marshall was in charge, and claiming he would never be loyal to another club.

"I just feel like it's my home. I've got Benji who has done so much for me, the club have done so much for my family, they brought my brother [Taylan May] to the club and I've got a lot of close boys there," May said on the show.

"As bad as this sounds, it will probably get clipped and that, but I will never be loyal to another club, because at the end of the day, every club is a business but I'm loyal to Benji.

"As long as Benji stays at the Tigers, they have my loyalty pretty much I'll stay there forever, but I'll never be loyal to an actual club again."

Terrell May made no secret previously of his desire to play alongside brothers Taylan and Tyrone, who remains in the English Super League, while his form has also been tremendous since joining the Tigers.

The prop, now one of the best in the game despite again being overlooked for State of Origin in Game 1 of this year's series by head coach Laurie Daley, was likely to be a target for a number of clubs if he arrived at November 1 as a free agent, however, wasted no time in putting pen to paper with the Tigers.

On the same show, May revealed he had almost re-joined the Panthers shortly after his NRL debut, only for it to blow up by a comment made by the club's head of football Matt Cameron.

"I was meant to meet with Ivan and sign a three-year deal to come back home, and then I met with Matt Cameron, and the meeting didn't go too well," May said.

"I don't want to go into too much detail, but yeah, I was off him, I walked out and said 'nah, I am re-signing with Roosters'.

"I will give you a little quote. The first thing Matt Cameron said to me was, 'You are not a gangster, you are not a vlogger or YouTuber, you are a footy player.' I was like what the hell?

"Then he started talking down on Tiny (Taylan May) and Tyrone (May), and I was like, nah, this ain't it. I sat there and listened to what he said, I apologised to the club for my U20's thing, and then I just left."