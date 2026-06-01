Josh Schuster spoke publicly for the first time since being released from the South Sydney Rabbitohs after last season, and his goal is to return to playing rugby league.

Making an appearance on James Graham's The Bye Round Podcast in May, Schuster spoke about his mental health, what it was like managing high expectations in the NRL, and what led him to walk away from the game temporarily before the Rabbitohs opportunity and what he has been doing since then.

"I wasn't mentally right and wasn't in a good place. If your life is not good outside of footy, then it doesn't work out on the field," he said.

"One of the factors [to return to the NRL] is to prove it to myself. The last couple of years, I was doing it for other people, trying to make other people happy, and putting other people before me.

"I can honestly say this is the happiest I've been in my own life, and just having a purpose in my life."

Schuster's advisor, Mario Tartak, told Nine.com.au that the impact the podcast had on the perception of the former Manly Sea Eagles back rower and five-eighth.

"People in club-land saw his confidence and commitment, and it looks like he may get a contract before June 30."

Tartak also revealed that Schuster was not originally meant to go on the podcast.

"At first, when James reached out and asked to do the podcast, we said ‘no'.

“But I've known James for a long time - he said he would handle it sensitively, and it turned out great.

"Josh was honest and raw and owned his mistakes in the past - he's training great and could be playing again in a few weeks if we can work out a deal … there are a couple of clubs interested."

In December last year, Tartak was suspended by the NRL for 12 months and fined $25,000 for breaches of the Accredited Agent Scheme Rules, but continues to advise Schuster.

Tartak also spoke about the impact pressure has on players' mental health, using Schuster as an example.

"The critics and keyboard warriors need to back off the players," he stated.

"They are more than athletes. They are sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives, and friends.

"Every player has a family that loves and supports them through the highs and the lows. Criticism comes with professional sport, but personal attacks should never be part of the game.

"Let's respect the person behind the jersey. Disagree with performances if you must, but never make it personal.

"A little kindness and understanding can go a long way."