The North Queensland Cowboys are facing the prospect of losing one of their most prized young talents.

ESPN reported on Tuesday morning that Mal Meninga and the Perth Bears are in advanced discussions to secure the signature of fullback Mason Barber.

Barber is currently off-contract at the end of this season and is unsigned for the 2027 season.

While negotiations between Barber and the Bears are not finalised, the club has moved firmly into pole position for the youngster.

The Bears' interest in Barber speaks to a broader strategic push to strengthen their back line with dynamic, ball-playing talent.

It also continues the trend of signing players who can cover different positions, as the young Cowboys talent has spent this season in the QLD Cup playing centre and fullback for the Mackay Cutters.

Mason Barber, in 10 appearances for the Cutters, has 36 tackle breaks, 6 try assists, and is averaging 119 running metres per game.

He has been averaging 134.4 running metres per game since round five of the QLD Cup season after struggling to run more than 89 metres in his first three appearances this season.

The Cutters are sixth on the ladder and are 2-3 in their last five games.

The Perth Bears have continued their poaching raid, with reports on Monday afternoon revealing they have signed St George Illawarra Dragons young gun half Jasais Ah Kee, agreeing to terms on a long-term deal.