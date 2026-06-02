Iconic NRL commentator Andrew Voss has raised his concerns about ticket pricing over the latest round in the competition.

Two blockbuster clashes over the weekend should have warranted a significant crowd attendance, with the Wests Tigers facing the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and the Penrith Panthers taking on the New Zealand Warriors.

Two high-stakes fixtures that weren't able to crack 18,000 fans at one of Sydney's major grounds, CommBank Stadium.

Voss has slammed the ticket pricing and fears it could affect the future of live entertainment, as affordability for a trip out to the NRL is fading.

"How are you going with your budget when it comes to being able to afford going to rugby league matches?” asked Voss on SEN's Front Office with Vossy.

"Tigers v Bulldogs, CommBank Stadium, 5:30pm kick off on Saturday. I would've thought that is an absolute sweet spot for a big crowd.

"There were 17,000 people there. That's massive unders on what that match deserved, given where the two teams are on the table and being in such a great stadium. Voss was critical of the venue pricing for young children and compared prices for the two fixtures at the same stadium 24 hours apart.

"On Sunday night, it was 1 v 2 with the Panthers and the Warriors," Voss continued.

"Again, there was only a 17,000 crowd.