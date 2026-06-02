Iconic NRL commentator Andrew Voss has raised his concerns about ticket pricing over the latest round in the competition.
Two blockbuster clashes over the weekend should have warranted a significant crowd attendance, with the Wests Tigers facing the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and the Penrith Panthers taking on the New Zealand Warriors.
Two high-stakes fixtures that weren't able to crack 18,000 fans at one of Sydney's major grounds, CommBank Stadium.
Voss has slammed the ticket pricing and fears it could affect the future of live entertainment, as affordability for a trip out to the NRL is fading.
"How are you going with your budget when it comes to being able to afford going to rugby league matches?” asked Voss on SEN's Front Office with Vossy.
"Tigers v Bulldogs, CommBank Stadium, 5:30pm kick off on Saturday. I would've thought that is an absolute sweet spot for a big crowd.
"There were 17,000 people there. That's massive unders on what that match deserved, given where the two teams are on the table and being in such a great stadium.
Voss was critical of the venue pricing for young children and compared prices for the two fixtures at the same stadium 24 hours apart.
"On Sunday night, it was 1 v 2 with the Panthers and the Warriors," Voss continued.
"Again, there was only a 17,000 crowd.
"I'm not critical of anyone who didn't go because I looked into the ticket prices.
"For a seat in the corner in line with the dead-ball line, $134 for adults.
"If you had a child between five and 15, the cost of a ticket was $109. $109 for a five-year-old?
"A family of four for these tickets is $380. Two adults and two kids.
"Those same seats in the in-goal area for Tigers v Penrith for a Tigers home game are $10-15 cheaper. Why is that?
"Are we cracking jokes? Where are we at with ticket prices?
"There are a lot of pressures with cost of living. If you've got a mortgage, we've had three straight rate rises.
"Are we headed towards trouble here? The game is flying, but we do need to look at ticket prices.”
The Fox League commentator suggests that the NRL may need to investigate it and rectify the issue, so that the games have a great atmosphere.
Problems arise when clubs host matches at larger grounds, as the stands tend to look empty with vacant seats.
The suburban grounds, with the same-size crowd, look like they're thriving, such as 4 Pines Park or Leichhardt Oval.