The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed club legend Kieran Foran will become full-time head coach on a three-year deal.

Foran took over from Anthony Seibold as interim when the club faced a disastrous opening month of the season, losing three games in a row at Brookvale, followed by a bye.

Since then, the Sea Eagles have become a rejuvenated outfit and are entrenched within the Top 8, securing seven wins from nine games when in charge.

The premiership-winning five-eighth had only been retired for a handful of games before being thrust into the hot seat for their first match in round 5 against the Dolphins.

Despite this, Foran has shown he has what it takes to become an elite coach, getting the best out of his squad despite looking poor in the opening month.

Manly Chairman Scott Penn was pleased to see Foran sign on the dotted line and has full confidence in him bringing success to the Northern Beaches.

The club is clearly ecstatic with the decision, and will celebrate Foran's deal by re-naming their Brookvale home, 'Foz Pines Park' for their match against South Sydney on Thursday.

"We've been impressed with everything Kieran has done since taking on the interim role and are delighted to appoint him for the next three years," said Penn.

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"The belief and passion he has instilled in the playing group has more than delivered on our expectations.

"Kieran's deep connection to the Club, extensive playing experience, and leadership qualities make him an outstanding choice to guide the Sea Eagles into the next chapter.

"We are focused on competing for Premierships, and Kieran knows first-hand what it takes to bring the Sea Eagles continued success."

Foran is determined to bring the best out of his playing group and has felt the warmth from the Sea Eagles community since his arrival as coach this March.

“I'm truly honoured to be the head coach of a club that means so much to me, a club that has played a significant part in not just my footy career but my entire life,” said Foran.

"I care deeply about this club, and I want what's best for everyone involved in it.

"I will do everything within my power to make sure it's a success.

"It's been wonderful working with this group of players over the past few months and helping them to build belief is something I have really enjoyed.

"I've been fortunate to be surrounded by some incredible staff, and they have played a significant part in the success that we've had so far.

"I feel absolutely loved and supported by all our members and fans. It makes you to want to bounce out of bed each and every morning, wanting to make our community proud.

"I believe we're capable of achieving great things this year, and we will continue to work extremely hard to make sure we give ourselves every chance of achieving that."

Foran has played 196 games in the maroon and white across two stints at the club, and will extend his legacy on the Northern Beaches until 2029.

With Foran's future settled, the club will narrow its focus on thwarting the South Sydney Rabbitohs at home this Thursday night.