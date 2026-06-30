The PNG Chiefs have taken a significant step towards building their inaugural roster around local talent, with three of Papua New Guinea's brightest rugby league prospects set to join the NRL's newest franchise.

Sources close to the Chiefs have told Zero Tackle that the PNG club will sign current London Broncos trio Gairo Voro, Morea Morea and Finley Glare on two-year development contracts, marking the club's first signings of homegrown PNG talent.

The trio is widely regarded among the country's leading emerging players, and their arrivals signal the Chiefs' commitment to creating a pathway for Papua New Guinean talent rather than relying solely on established NRL recruits.

However, while the signings represent an important milestone, the nature of the contracts has raised eyebrows.

Despite all three already establishing themselves on the international stage and impressing in England, each is expected to arrive on development deals rather than full-time Top 30 contracts.

With every NRL club limited to just six development spots, the decision also raises questions about how many opportunities will remain for other promising local players hoping to break into the inaugural squad.

It comes after a recent PNG Chiefs board meeting focused on securing the services of the country's best emerging talent, with Voro, Morea and Glare identified as priority targets.

Ironically, the London Broncos are now set to boast more PNG players than the Chiefs have signed from their own system in their inaugural recruitment drive.

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Voro, 23, has long been viewed as one of the country's premier young playmakers. After impressing during his maiden Queensland Cup campaign with the PNG Hunters, he joined the London Broncos in December last year and has continued his rapid rise.

His form earned him a Papua New Guinea international debut in 2025 and also attracted interest from the Perth Bears before the expansion club ultimately shifted its focus.

Despite external interest, the Chiefs' head of football, Michael Chammas, made it clear they viewed Voro as a cornerstone of the club's future.

“There's been a lot of talk about Gairo's future,” Chammas was quoted as saying in March.

“He's an exceptional talent, and the attention he has received from other clubs is a reflection of his hard work and those who have played a part in his development.

“We've let Gairo and his manager know that we see him having a big future at the PNG Chiefs. His manager has told us that Gairo also sees his future at the Chiefs, so we will work with the new coach when appointed to make sure that happens.

“It's important for us to have our homegrown stars be part of what we build, and Gairo wants to be part of the journey.”

“Gairo is an example of what we want to see more of in PNG. A young kid who came through the system, developed his skills and is showing the world that he is a very capable footballer. We are excited by what he is doing at the London Broncos under Jason Demetriou.

“It's great that the Perth Bears recognised that, but we felt it was important for us to let him know that he's part of our plans and we're thrilled he wants to come home in 2028.”

Those comments make the reported contract offer particularly intriguing, with the highly rated playmaker seemingly viewed as a future pillar of the club despite only being handed a development deal.

Morea, 25, has also enjoyed a rapid rise after making his Queensland Cup debut for the Hunters in 2023 before earning his international debut the following year. The electric fullback represented the PNG Prime Minister's XIII against Australia's Prime Minister's XIII in Port Moresby last October and has continued to impress since moving to the London Broncos.

Voro and Morea showcased their attacking ability earlier this season when both crossed for four tries in London's extraordinary 64-0 Round 13 victory over the Midlands Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Glare offers valuable versatility, capable of playing at hooker or in the halves. He made his Queensland Cup debut for the Hunters in 2024 before earning selection in the Prime Minister's XIII later that year and subsequently representing Papua New Guinea at the international level.

Investing in elite homegrown talent has long been viewed as the key to achieving sustained success. Voro, Morea and Glare may be only the first three names through the door on development deals, but they could become the foundation upon which the Chiefs build their future.