Rising Papua New Guinean star Gairo Voro is set to be locked down by the inaugural Chiefs outfit despite Perth Bears circling for his signature.

The Chiefs' head of football, Michael Chammas, has confirmed his interest in signing the talented halfback as one of the first signings for the franchise.

Local-grown, Voro is currently playing under Kumuls head coach Jason Demetriou for the London Broncos, who is also a candidate for the head coaching gig in 2028.

Despite the Perth Bears looking to secure Voro, he is set to commit to the Chiefs in a bid to keep him in their long-term plans.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Chammas is keen to have the playmaker return to his home country and says it is important that he knows they want him in the club's maiden NRL squad.

“There's been a lot of talk about Gairo's future,” Chammas said.

“He's an exceptional talent and the attention he has received from other clubs is a reflection of his hard work and those who have played a part in his development.

“We've let Gairo and his manager, Wayde Rushton, know that we see him having a big future at the PNG Chiefs. His manager has told us that Gairo also sees his future at the Chiefs, so we will work with the new coach when appointed to make sure that happens. It's important for us to have our homegrown stars part of what we build, and Gairo wants to be part of the journey.”

“Gairo is an example of what we want to see more of in PNG. A young kid who came through the system, developed his skills and is showing the world that he is a very capable footballer. We are excited by what he is doing at the London Broncos under Jason Demetriou. It's great that the Perth Bears recognised that, but we felt it was important for us to let him know that he's part of our plans and we're thrilled he wants to come home in 2028.”

Voro played 20 games for the PNG Hunters in Queensland Cup, with one appearance in 2024 and 19 in 2025.

The youngster has also played three tests for the Kumuls and one Prime Minister's XIII fixture.