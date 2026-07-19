The PNG Chiefs have identified Wests Tigers back-rower Samuela Fainu as their next recruitment target as they continue assembling a squad for their inaugural NRL season.

Samuela, one of three brothers currently at the Tigers alongside Latu and Sione, is off contract at the end of 2027 and will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 this year.

The interest, revealed by Fox Sports, comes after Jarome Luai's decision to leave the Tigers at the end of the 2026 season to join the Parramatta Eels from 2027.

Luai's early departure could prove costly for Benji Marshall's side in more ways than one. It is understood the Chiefs and Luai had a mutual understanding that, while the premiership-winning five-eighth remained at Concord, the expansion club would not pursue any of his Tigers teammates.

With Luai now committed to Parramatta next season after the Tigers pushed him out, that agreement is no longer in place, leaving Tigers players available for the Chiefs to target.

Samuela made his NRL debut with the Manly Sea Eagles in 2023 before joining the Tigers ahead of the 2024 season.

Across 58 first-grade appearances, Fainu has scored 12 tries and established himself as one of the competition's emerging edge forwards.

Despite missing 10 weeks this season with a foot injury, he has impressed, starting all games at second row. In nine appearances this year, Fainu has crossed for three tries while maintaining an outstanding 94 per cent tackle efficiency.

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Off the field, Fainu is also awaiting confirmation that he will be eligible to represent Fiji at this year's Rugby League World Cup, having switched his international allegiance alongside his brothers from Tonga.

The Tigers are understood to have factored retaining the Fainu brothers into their long-term roster plans, with the salary cap space created by Luai's departure expected to help secure new deals for Samuela, Latu and Sione.

However, with the arrival of the PNG Chiefs in 2028, along with the previous Luai and Chiefs pact gone, sees them as a genuine rival in the player market.

The expansion club has already assembled an impressive list of recruits for its inaugural campaign, including Luai, Alex Johnston, Connor Watson and Matty Lees, and now appears determined to add one of the game's most promising young forwards to its growing roster.