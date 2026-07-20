The St George Illawarra Dragons have appointed Dean Young as their head coach for the next two seasons.

Young took over from Shane Flanagan in an interim capacity following Shane Flanagan's departure before the Anzac Day game this year.

The Dragons, who have already completed a lot of their recruitment for next year, have since been in a process to determine who would take over on a fulltime basis, but felt there no need to rush.

It's understood Young, South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant Ben Hornby, and a third name who wasn't revealed were interviewed, but Young, who has been backed by both current players and recruits for next year, will take over.

“We said from the outset that we would take the time needed to make the right decision for the Club's future. This has been a structured process, and Dean has emerged as the candidate we believe is best placed to lead the next phase of our football program,” Dragons CEO Tim Watsford said.

“Dean's history with the Dragons is well known and respected, but that is not why he has been appointed. This decision is based on the strength of his football plan, his connection with players, his leadership of staff, his alignment with our pathways and recruitment strategy, and his understanding of what this Club needs to become.

“We understand our members and supporters want results. So do we. Dean recognises the responsibility that comes with this role, and he will be supported by a football structure designed to drive standards, development and performance throughout the program.”

The Dragons have shown some progress on the field since Young took over, picking up two wins after not managing one under Flanagan during the opening rounds of the year.

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“Leading this great club is a privilege, but I understand that it also comes with responsibility and pressure,” Young said.

“I have experienced success and failure in this game, as both a player and a coach. Those experiences have given me the confidence to lead this club back to where it belongs.

“I want our fans to be proud of our football team. Proud of how hard we compete and how consistent we are.​ It's my job to create an environment that delivers these values.

“We have only just started to see the potential of this team. There's a lot more work to be done.”