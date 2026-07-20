Naufahu Whyte and Braydon Trindall have surged further up the leaderboard in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP, while Haumole Olakau'atu is now in striking distance of the lead after a round that saw only three players claim maximum votes.

In a far cry from some reasons earlier in the season, it was another week where our panel found it hard to agree on the best players on the park.

In the end, Reece Walsh, who will need to do similar to last year for Brisbane to make the top eight, Sean O'Sullivan who was standing in for the Canterbury Bulldogs, and Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui were the only players to record the maximum votes.

In the other games, all of Braydon Trindall, William Kennedy, Billy Smith, Kaeo Weekes, Simi Sasagi, Taine Tuaupiki, Mitchell Barnett, Hamish Stewart, Jamayne Isaako and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow were voted as best on the park by at least one judge.

Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards managed 11 votes and remains at the top of the standings by what is now a margin of 18 votes to Haumole Olakau'atu, who jump into second ahead of Scott Drinkwater.

Whyte and Trindall have shot up to fourth and sixth respectively, while Kalyn Ponga is back in the top ten after managing 11 votes.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are all the Round 20 votes.

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Note: For this week, Matt Clements is replaced by Zero Tackle writer Magdalena Murdoch.

Broncos WON BY 2 POINTS CommBank Stadium PEN 12 FT 14 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sharks WON BY 2 POINTS Ocean Protect Stadium CRO 20 FT 18 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Roosters WON BY 8 POINTS Allianz Stadium SYD 14 FT 6 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Raiders WON BY 10 POINTS GIO Stadium CBR 34 FT 24 SOU MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Warriors WON BY 8 POINTS Go Media Stadium NZW 20 FT 12 STI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Bulldogs WON BY 32 POINTS Accor Stadium CAN 32 FT 0 WST MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Titans WON BY 6 POINTS Cbus Super Stadium GLD 38 FT 32 MAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Dolphins WON BY 20 POINTS Suncorp Stadium DOL 36 FT 16 NQL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.