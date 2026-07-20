Naufahu Whyte and Braydon Trindall have surged further up the leaderboard in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP, while Haumole Olakau'atu is now in striking distance of the lead after a round that saw only three players claim maximum votes.
In a far cry from some reasons earlier in the season, it was another week where our panel found it hard to agree on the best players on the park.
In the end, Reece Walsh, who will need to do similar to last year for Brisbane to make the top eight, Sean O'Sullivan who was standing in for the Canterbury Bulldogs, and Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui were the only players to record the maximum votes.
In the other games, all of Braydon Trindall, William Kennedy, Billy Smith, Kaeo Weekes, Simi Sasagi, Taine Tuaupiki, Mitchell Barnett, Hamish Stewart, Jamayne Isaako and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow were voted as best on the park by at least one judge.
Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards managed 11 votes and remains at the top of the standings by what is now a margin of 18 votes to Haumole Olakau'atu, who jump into second ahead of Scott Drinkwater.
Whyte and Trindall have shot up to fourth and sixth respectively, while Kalyn Ponga is back in the top ten after managing 11 votes.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are all the Round 20 votes.
Note: For this week, Matt Clements is replaced by Zero Tackle writer Magdalena Murdoch.
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Dylan Edwards
|Xavier Willison
|Xavier Willison
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Xavier Willison
|Dylan Edwards
|Kotoni Staggs
|Xavier Willison
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|Payne Haas
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Payne Haas
|Kotoni Staggs
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|William Kennedy
|Braydon Trindall
|4
|William Kennedy
|Kalyn Ponga
|Braydon Trindall
|William Kennedy
|3
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Kalyn Ponga
|Blayke Brailey
|2
|Kalyn Ponga
|William Kennedy
|Blayke Brailey
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Nicho Hynes
|Dylan Lucas
|Dylan Lucas
|Teig Wilton
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|Billy Smith
|4
|Billy Smith
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Billy Smith
|Naufahu Whyte
|3
|Cooper Clarke
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Sam Walker
|2
|Sam Walker
|Harry Grant
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Cooper Clarke
|1
|Billy Smith
|Billy Smith
|Oryn Keeley
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Kaeo Weekes
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|Kaeo Weekes
|4
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Simi Sasagi
|3
|Ethan Sanders
|Cameron Murray
|Kaeo Weekes
|Owen Pattie
|2
|Simi Sasagi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Cameron Murray
|Ashton Ward
|1
|Cameron Murray
|Owen Pattie
|Ethan Sanders
|Ethan Sanders
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Mitchell Barnett
|Mitchell Barnett
|Hamish Stewart
|4
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Hamish Stewart
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Toby Couchman
|James Fisher-Harris
|Hamish Stewart
|Taine Tuaupiki
|2
|Te Maire Martin
|Toby Couchman
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Toby Couchman
|1
|Damien Cook
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Toby Couchman
|Te Maire Martin
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Sean O'Sullivan
|Sean O'Sullivan
|Sean O'Sullivan
|Sean O'Sullivan
|4
|Josh Curran
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Connor Tracey
|3
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Josh Curran
|2
|Matt Burton
|Jethro Rinakama
|Jethro Rinakama
|Matt Burton
|1
|Terrell May
|Max King
|Josh Curran
|Jethro Rinakama
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|4
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Oliver Pascoe
|Oliver Pascoe
|Keano Kini
|3
|Oliver Pascoe
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Oliver Pascoe
|2
|Jojo Fifita
|Jojo Fifita
|Jason Saab
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|1
|Tolutau Koula
|Jason Saab
|Jojo Fifita
|Jayden Campbell
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jamayne Isaako
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Braidon Burns
|Jamayne Isaako
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Connelly Lemuelu
|2
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Gilbert
|Jeremiah Nanai
|1
|Brad Schneider
|Tom Gilbert
|Braidon Burns
|Scott Drinkwater
Top ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Dylan
Edwards
|11
|186
|2
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|12
|168
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|1
|165
|4
|Naufahu
Whyte
|19
|148
|5
|Nathan
Cleary
|0
|146
|6
|Braydon
Trindall
|19
|142
|7
|James
Tedesco
|0
|140
|8
|Jackson
Ford
|0
|121
|9
|Kalyn
Ponga
|11
|116
|10
|Herbie
Farnworth
|0
|115