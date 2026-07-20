Naufahu Whyte and Braydon Trindall have surged further up the leaderboard in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP, while Haumole Olakau'atu is now in striking distance of the lead after a round that saw only three players claim maximum votes.

In a far cry from some reasons earlier in the season, it was another week where our panel found it hard to agree on the best players on the park.

In the end, Reece Walsh, who will need to do similar to last year for Brisbane to make the top eight, Sean O'Sullivan who was standing in for the Canterbury Bulldogs, and Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui were the only players to record the maximum votes.

In the other games, all of Braydon Trindall, William Kennedy, Billy Smith, Kaeo Weekes, Simi Sasagi, Taine Tuaupiki, Mitchell Barnett, Hamish Stewart, Jamayne Isaako and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow were voted as best on the park by at least one judge.

Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards managed 11 votes and remains at the top of the standings by what is now a margin of 18 votes to Haumole Olakau'atu, who jump into second ahead of Scott Drinkwater.

Whyte and Trindall have shot up to fourth and sixth respectively, while Kalyn Ponga is back in the top ten after managing 11 votes.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are all the Round 20 votes.

Loading matchup…

Note: For this week, Matt Clements is replaced by Zero Tackle writer Magdalena Murdoch.

 2026-07-16T09:50:00Z 
Broncos WON BY 2 POINTS
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
12
FT
14
   BRI
   Crowd: 15,437
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Magdalena Murdoch Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh
4 Dylan Edwards Xavier Willison Xavier Willison Kotoni Staggs
3 Xavier Willison Dylan Edwards Kotoni Staggs Xavier Willison
2 Kotoni Staggs Payne Haas Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards
1 Payne Haas Kotoni Staggs Payne Haas Payne Haas
 2026-07-17T08:00:00Z 
Sharks WON BY 2 POINTS
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
20
FT
18
   NEW
   Crowd: 11,123
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Magdalena Murdoch Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall William Kennedy Braydon Trindall
4 William Kennedy Kalyn Ponga Braydon Trindall William Kennedy
3 Blayke Brailey Blayke Brailey Kalyn Ponga Blayke Brailey
2 Kalyn Ponga William Kennedy Blayke Brailey Kalyn Ponga
1 Nicho Hynes Dylan Lucas Dylan Lucas Teig Wilton
 2026-07-17T10:00:00Z 
Roosters WON BY 8 POINTS
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
14
FT
6
   MEL
   Crowd: 16,010
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Magdalena Murdoch Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Naufahu Whyte Naufahu Whyte Naufahu Whyte Billy Smith
4 Billy Smith Stefano Utoikamanu Billy Smith Naufahu Whyte
3 Cooper Clarke Daly Cherry-Evans Stefano Utoikamanu Sam Walker
2 Sam Walker Harry Grant Daly Cherry-Evans Cooper Clarke
1 Billy Smith Billy Smith Oryn Keeley Sua Fa'alogo
 2026-07-18T05:00:00Z 
Raiders WON BY 10 POINTS
GIO Stadium
CBR   
34
FT
24
   SOU
   Crowd: 19,659
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Magdalena Murdoch Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Kaeo Weekes Simi Sasagi Simi Sasagi Kaeo Weekes
4 Ethan Strange Ethan Strange Ethan Strange Simi Sasagi
3 Ethan Sanders Cameron Murray Kaeo Weekes Owen Pattie
2 Simi Sasagi Keaon Koloamatangi Cameron Murray Ashton Ward
1 Cameron Murray Owen Pattie Ethan Sanders Ethan Sanders
 2026-07-18T07:30:00Z 
Warriors WON BY 8 POINTS
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
20
FT
12
   STI
   Crowd: 23,895
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Magdalena Murdoch Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Taine Tuaupiki Mitchell Barnett Mitchell Barnett Hamish Stewart
4 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Hamish Stewart Taine Tuaupiki Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Toby Couchman James Fisher-Harris Hamish Stewart Taine Tuaupiki
2 Te Maire Martin Toby Couchman Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Toby Couchman
1 Damien Cook Taine Tuaupiki Toby Couchman Te Maire Martin
 2026-07-18T09:30:00Z 
Bulldogs WON BY 32 POINTS
Accor Stadium
CAN   
32
FT
0
   WST
   Crowd: 20,050
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Magdalena Murdoch Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Sean O'Sullivan Sean O'Sullivan Sean O'Sullivan Sean O'Sullivan
4 Josh Curran Matt Burton Matt Burton Connor Tracey
3 Connor Tracey Connor Tracey Connor Tracey Josh Curran
2 Matt Burton Jethro Rinakama Jethro Rinakama Matt Burton
1 Terrell May Max King Josh Curran Jethro Rinakama
 2026-07-19T04:00:00Z 
Titans WON BY 6 POINTS
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
38
FT
32
   MAN
   Crowd: 15,252
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Magdalena Murdoch Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
4 Haumole Olakau'atu Oliver Pascoe Oliver Pascoe Keano Kini
3 Oliver Pascoe Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Oliver Pascoe
2 Jojo Fifita Jojo Fifita Jason Saab Haumole Olakau'atu
1 Tolutau Koula Jason Saab Jojo Fifita Jayden Campbell
 2026-07-19T06:05:00Z 
Dolphins WON BY 20 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
36
FT
16
   NQL
   Crowd: 35,213
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Jamayne Isaako Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Jamayne Isaako Jamayne Isaako
3 Braidon Burns Jamayne Isaako Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Connelly Lemuelu
2 Jeremiah Nanai Tom Dearden Tom Gilbert Jeremiah Nanai
1 Brad Schneider Tom Gilbert Braidon Burns Scott Drinkwater

Top ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.