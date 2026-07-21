The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have announced that winger Marcelo Montoya has retired from the sport of rugby league, effective immediately.

Montoya confirmed in June that he would retire at season's end; however, he decided to end his time as a player after playing a NSW Cup game on Sunday afternoon against the Western Suburbs Magpies, where he scored a try in the 60th minute in what would be a 36-30 loss.

The 30-year-old has been struggling the last two seasons, battling with injuries and the demands of the game.

A local Bankstown Bulls junior, he progressed through the Bulldogs pathways and had stints with the Belmore-based club and the New Zealand Warriors.

In the Bulldogs statement, they revealed Montoya will have a role at the club in the wellbeing space and also assist the pathways coaches.

"Although I had the intention to finish off the season, the reality is my body just can't keep up with the rigours of first-grade footy anymore," Montoya said.

"I want to thank the Bulldogs for giving me my NRL debut back in 2017 and for bringing me back home to allow me to finish my career where it started.

"I'm excited to begin my next chapter - and will be cheering the boys on as they prepare for a big back end of the season."

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This season, Montoya played eight NRL games, scoring one try.

Throughout his career, he scored 58 tries in 162 games and played a role in the Warriors' side that made the preliminary finals in 2023 and the Bulldogs making the top four in 2025 for the first time since 2012, when they claimed the minor premiership.

The winger who played predominantly on the left side also represented Fiji in 9 test matches throughout his career.

Phil Gould spoke highly of the 10-year NRL veteran, both as a player and more as a person.

"Marcelo has been wonderful for our Club since his return," the Bulldogs General Manager said.

"His professionalism and work ethic, his care factor for his teammates, his toughness and resilience, have all been an example to our younger generation of players. He's been a valuable and very popular team member. He's a real Bulldog."

The Bulldogs defeated the Wests Tigers 32-0 in Round 20 and will play the New Zealand Warriors this Saturday night, as the club hopes to make the finals.