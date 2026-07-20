Former Newcastle Knights and Catalans Dragons half Scott Dureau has tragically passed away aged just 39.

Dureau has been battling illness for well over a decade, having first identified a problem back in 2013 when a tumour was found behind his eye.

Dureau underwent surgery to remove the tumour and eventually retired from rugby league at the end of 2015.

The tumour returned in 2018 and it was removed again, but then was told it had spread to his liver, and he was given just 18 months to live.

Dureau continued fighting though and was cleared, but in January of 2023, had another re-emergence of the brain cancer, with five new tumours needing to be removed.

The former half sadly lost his fight this week though, with the Catlans Dragons - the club he played 97 games with between 2011 and 2015 - paying tribute to the Taree-born player.

"Les Dragons Catalans have learned with immense sadness of the passing of Scott Dureau," the club wrote.

"A former iconic player of the club, he had been courageously battling the illness for several years.

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"Beyond the exceptional player that he was, Scott was a man cherished by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. His talent and numerous achievements on the field, but above all his humility and kindness, will forever be etched in our memories.

"In these painful moments, President Bernard Guasch and the entire club extend their most sincere condolences to his wife Libby, his two daughters Imogen and Everly, his family, and all his loved ones."

Dureau spent the formative years of his career before that with the Newcastle Knights, playing 42 games between 2007 and 2010, while he was also at the Sydney Roosters on loan in 2014 but didn't feature.

His time in the south of France brought with it plenty of success, playing as a first-choice halfback where he was named in the Super League dream team in 2011 and 2012, before missing most of 2013 and 2014 due to his first surgery.

He also played two games for the Exiles in England - a team made up of the best non-English players who played against England in a yearly fixtures.

Following his 2015 retirement, Dureau was part of the coaching staff at the Knights through to the end of 2021.