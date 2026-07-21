Brandon Smith had a difficult period last year, recovering from an ACL and MCL injury in his right knee that happened at the end of the 2024 season and spending four weeks in rehab during the off-season.

Then there was the mid-season exit drama from the Sydney Roosters to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He also had a mandated period in court for drug and gambling charges in September last year after being charged in August by Queensland Police, when he was part of the investigation surrounding Victor Radley concerning illicit substances.

In January this year, the South Sydney Rabbitohs dummy-half revealed he was up to 105 days without alcohol, wanted to be a better person, and that his "party boy" days were behind him.

Now in late July, Smith appeared on Nine's 100% Footy and was asked by former NRL player Paul Gallen about his time in rehabilitation, his sobriety and how he hopes to help people going through a similar situation.

"It's going awesome, I'm glad you asked because the more people that know about this, the better because I want to try and inspire other people," he said.

"I've had a great career and had a lot of fun, but sometimes I feel that fun can get away from you and I feel like it did, particularly during my time at the Roosters.

"I'm over 300 days sober now."

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In Smith's first full pre-season with the Rabbitohs, he injured his right calf, and he had the same injury occur in April.

The former Rooster admitted that time on the sidelines with injuries was a true test of his sobriety and showed his gratitude in being able to be on the field with his teammates.

"It hasn't been easy; it's been very hard. Especially through injuries, it's like, what am I doing this for? I've given up something I love, and nothing really good's coming of it. That's really been testing me," Smith revealed.

"Thankfully I'm back on the field, I'm playing alright footy compared to what I was tossing up at the Roosters."

The NRL Integrity Unit investigated Brandon Smith in 2021 after a video was released where he appeared with Melbourne Storm teammate Cameron Munster, showing a white substance on the table.

The 30-year-old showed his appreciation for former teammate Cooper Johns and explained how different it is when playing in Melbourne when it came to the outside noise compared to the Roosters and the Rabbitohs in Sydney.

"If it wasn't for people like the Johns family that helped me out so much throughout that time, my partner Isabella and also the Rabbitohs... I can't speak more highly of how they handled the situation and how they backed me 100%," Smith said.

"I'd be lying if I said ‘no'… I think that's where it kind of started.

"Getting away with all the little things (living in Melbourne as an AFL town) had built up, and then I came to Sydney - it's not that easy to get away with the same things, you're seen a lot more, and it definitely played a part."

When asked about his life after playing in the NRL, Smith wasn't quite sure about his plans, but he does know one thing he would love to be part of when he does hang up the boots.

"I don't really know yet, that's still part of a transition phase," he replied.

"I know one thing, I don't want to get digging holes, I want to be involved in rugby league.

"That's my number one thing because rugby league has given me a lot of things in life ... I just want to be part of rugby league for the rest of my life."

After the Rabbitohs lost to the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon, they will need to win against the Melbourne Storm, as both teams hope to play in the finals when September comes around.