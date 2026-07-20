The NRL have confirmed all of South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower David Fifita, and Wests Tigers duo Latu Fainu and Adam Doueihi will front the judiciary on Tuesday evening.

The hearings will commence at 6pm (AEST) with Fifita, before Doueihi's hearing is scheduled for 7:30pm, and Fainu's for 9pm.

Those times are subject to change if hearings run longer than expected, but it will be a long night at NRL headquarters, with both the Rabbitohs and Tigers desperate to have their players walk away with no penalties on the run to the finals.

Fifita is challenging a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge on Hudson Young committed shortly after halftime during the Rabbitohs surprise loss to the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

Fifita is pleading guilty, but will attempt to have the offence - a first on his rolling record - downgraded to Grade 1 which would ultimately see him eligible for a fine instead of the one-week suspension he is currently facing.

Doueihi, meanwhile, will challenge the grading of a Grade 2 careless high tackle on Harry Hayes during the 54th minute of the Tigers' horror loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs in the final game on Saturday.

A downgrade would see his penalty reduced to a fine from the current one-match suspension.

Latu Fainu's challenge may be the most intriguing, with the Tigers young half challenging a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge where he essentially tackled Leo Thompson off his knees.

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The position saw Thompson flip well above the horizontal in landing, but instead of only challenging the grading, Fainu will claim he is not guilty to the offence altogether in an attempt to avoid a penalty entirely.

Fainu, as he has pled not guilty, would go from a two-match ban to a three-match ban if he is unsuccessful in challenging.

All other players have accepted their suspensions over the weekend, with Owen Pattie facing a week on the sidelines, and all of Ben Talty, Freddy Lussick, Lachlan Crouch, Jack Howarth, Jack Hetherington, Cody Ramsey, Ethan Strange, Heamasi Makasini, Enari Tuala, Alex Twal and Dean Ieremia facing financial penalties.

Heilum Luki and Morgan Knowles are also facing financial penalties, but are yet to make a plea.

NRL Round 20 confirmed judiciary hearings

David Fifita - 6pm

Adam Doueihi - 7:30pm

Latu Fainu - 9pm