The Dolphins' representative outside back Selwyn Cobbo has re-signed with the Redcliffe-based franchise for one extra year, keeping him in south-east Queensland until the end of 2027.\n\nWith a player of Cobbo's calibre, who boasts six Queensland caps, there were many eyebrows raised over the length of the extension after the announcement on Tuesday.\n\nIt is suggestive that the gifted outside back may be keeping one eye on the 19th NRL franchise, the PNG Chiefs, who will enter the competition as he is finishing his latest contract. \n\nDespite the interest from rivals, Cobbo was happy to extend his time at the Dolphins, with the Sydney Morning Herald revealing his strong relationship with coach Kristian Woolf played a substantial role in his extension.\n\n“He's been helping me off the field, making sure my head's right with my mind space, and he's told me just to go out there and play my footy, relax and back myself with what I do,” Cobbo told the publication.\n\nMaking the trip from cross-town rivals, the Brisbane Broncos, has rejuvenated Cobbo's career, which was up in the air after failing to lock down a starting spot last year in Red Hill following a hamstring injury.\n\n“All my family and friends back home [in Cherbourg], I gave them a call yesterday, and they were pretty happy,” Cobbo said.\n\n“They will still support me wherever I go … [but] I love it here.\n\n“Last year wasn't the best year for me, but I learned a lot. I enjoyed my time at the Broncs and am very grateful to everyone there who helped me along the way, and I'm super proud of them.\n\n“If I'm comfortable and happy, my footy's all good.”\n\nThe Dolphins have been a mixed bag to start the season, with two wins and four losses in their 2026 campaign. They are looking for consistency in their efforts.\n\nWith the Perth Bears missing out on getting Cobbo for the maiden year in the competition in 2027, all eyes will be on the Chiefs, who enter as the 19th franchise a year later as Cobbo becomes off-contract.\n\n“I'm not sure, we'll have to wait and see – my management will do all the talking,” Cobbo said when the SMH asked whether a move to Papua New Guinea is on the cards. \n\nWith tax-related benefits incentivising players to make the trip to the Melanesian country, it could see Cobbo become a franchise player and a legend amongst the local PNG faithful.\n\nWith resort-living luxury and access to gated communities, players are set to be offered significant money to help build the Chiefs in their early stages as a franchise.