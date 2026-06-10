Round 14 produced some moments of absolutel magic. The kind the make you be proud to be a rugby league fan.

Keano Kini's masterpiece solo try to capture victory for the Titans will live long in the memory. Penrith's all out attack will be fondly remembered by anyone not supporting the Tigers.

Ok there were some negative moments over the weekend but we covered those in this week's 20 Thoughts from Round 14.

Today we are here to look at where your team stands. How your team is faring as we approach Origin Two.

Where does your team land on this week's Power Rankings, following Round 14?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Well ... that was certainly a message from the competition front runners.

Nathan Cleary was the best of a brilliant bunch for Penrith in the 68-0 win but you can pick any Panthers player and they played well.

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Penrith can celebrate the 12 try thrashing, and watch Origin Two, this weekend as they have a well placed bye.

2. New Zealand Warriors (2)

The Warriors watched on this weekend via the bye, knowing they are comfortably the second best team in the competition right now.

They return to action on Saturday night when they host the Sharks.

Mitch Barnett, Kurt Capewell, James Fisher-Harris and Leka Halasima will be missing but they should have too much for the depleted Sharks.

3. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

Manly bounced back to winning ways in defeating the Bunnies 28-14 at Brookie on Thursday night.

Haumole Olakau'atu was, almost literally, unstoppable. It makes his Origin snub even more unbelievable. Clayton Faulalo filled in brilliantly for Tom Trbojevic the past few weeks.

A bye this weekend has Manly a chance to move to third on the competition ladder this weekend. What a turnaround!

4. Sydney Roosters (5)

The Roosters turned a tough trip into a fun holiday in belting the Raiders, in Canberra 26 points to nil.

Mark Nawaqanitawase returned from injury with a lazy three tries. Robert Toia had three try assists. Fair to say that edge was humming.

An away trip on Friday night to play the Dolphins is such a shame. Both teams have been stripped of their Origin stars. This should be a blockbuster!

5. Newcastle Knights (3)

The Knights copped a two point loss, 32 points to 30, to the Storm on Friday evening but remain one of the form teams of the comp. They loss was their first in over a month.

Dylan Lucas was absolutely massive and is well worth his debut Origin jersey next Wednesday. Kalyn Ponga was brilliant, in attack, and topped the metres on the night with just under 250.

A bye this weekend will see their fans cheer on their players for both states. The Knights are a very different team in 2026.

6. Cronulla Sharks (6)

For 40 minutes on Sunday afternoon, the Sharks were horrible. For the other 40 minutes though, they scorched the Dragons, leading to a 34-12 win.

Briton Nikora played his best game for the club in two seasons. Ronaldo Mulitalo and Billy Burns had monster games while Addin Fonua-Blake locked in his second Origin jersey.

A trip to Auckland to play the well rested Warriors presents a much more serious challenge this weekend.

7. The Dolphins (7)

The Dolphins absolutely mugged the poor Cowboys on Friday night in Townsville. They were every bit as good as the 40-14 scoreline suggests.

Selwyn Cobbo was an absolute monster with 320 run metres and two tries. Kodi Nikorima is the most underrated player in the competition. Jack Bostock may be my favourite player!

The Phins host an Origin ravaged Roosters outfit on Friday night and should get the win.

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (8)

Souths suffered some bad luck during Thursday night's 28-14 loss to the Sea Eagles but were ultimately second best on the night. They continue to be the competition's biggest question mark.

David Fifita looked good on his return from a long, injury lay off. The Souths outside backs had a tough night.

A Thursday night home game against the Origin depleted Broncos is close a must win at this point.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The Cowboys feel like a better side than this ranking but their recent run of results have not been good. Their 40-14 loss to the Dolphins on Friday night was not pretty.

Tom Chester continued his breathtaking season with another two tries. Heilum Luki's efforts have him in Origin camp, although he probably deserves to be in the run on side.

The Cowboys first bye of the season is very welcome this weekend. They look tired and a fair way off where they were a few weeks ago.

10. Melbourne Storm (11)

The Storm are just starting to threaten. They pipped the Knights on Friday evening 32 points to 30, their fourth win in five games.

Harry Grant and Cameron Munster always find form around Origin time. They were again brilliant. Will Warbrick topped the run metres for his side with over 200.

A bye this weekend is well timed as they're, as always, heavily represented in the Origin arena. They've shown enough to suggest they're not done yet for 2026.

11. Wests Tigers (10)

The less said about the Tigers 68-0 loss to the Panthers, the better.

Benji Marshall was right to blister his team in the post match. They simply did not turn up.

A Sunday afternoon, Leichhardt Oval home game against the Titans provides the literal perfect chance to bounce right back. They need to!

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (14)

It was scrappy, it was hard fought and it was tough to watch, but Dogs fans won't care less. The Dogs 14-12 win over the Eels on Monday was literally season saving.

Sitili Tupouniua continued his brilliant run of form while Leo Thompson had his best game for his new club, by a wide margin.

A bye this weekend should allow Stephen Crichton to rest up. He'll miss Origin.

13. Canberra Raiders (12)

The Raiders were reduced to spectators, in their own home, on Friday night. It was cold off field. On field it was ... even colder. A 26-0 loss is tough to cop.

Matthew Timoko had 180 run metres and was one of very, very few Raiders to threaten.

Last year's Minor Premiers are in "must win" territory now. They play Parramatta at Commbank on Saturday night. No excuses not to win this one.

16. Gold Coast Titans (14)

The Titans kickstarted their 2026 season via an incredible, last gasp victory over the Broncos on Saturday night.

Keano Kini's worldly, solo try will be highlighted for many, many years to come.

The Titans will be confident of upsetting the Tigers on Sunday afternoon, even though it's away from home.

15. Brisbane Broncos (13)

Brisbane probably deserve to be above the Titans but due to the fact they lost to them just this past week, the chips fall this way.

Ezra Mam's moment of madness summed up the night for the Broncos. If there was a good decision to make, they avoided it. To drop this game to the Titans, at Suncorp no less, is simply not good enough.

They start as heavy outsiders against the Rabbitohs on Thursday night, in Sydney.

16. Parramatta Eels (15)

Eels fans had to endure a horror game on Monday afternoon and had to drive home with yet another loss.

Joash Papalii continues to show glimpses of real talent while Isaiah Iongi is already a legit star. There just isn't anywhere near enough coming from the Eels middle men.

The Eels have been in must win territory for weeks but a loss to Canberra this weekend, at home, would just continue to pile on a season that looks gone already.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

The Dragons were very competitive with local rivals the Sharks for about 50 minutes on Sunday afternoon.

That can be looked upon as a positive, or a negative to be honest. The way they fell off in that second half though is unforgivable.

They have the bye this weekend to lick their wounds.