Round 14 had it all!

One of the all time finishes, a second half blitz for the ages, and two of the worst officiating errors you will ever see.

Off field, we have Origin teams, players meeting PVL and a media driven frenzy caused by a podcaster.

I have a feeling this is going to be one filled with plenty of controversy, so let's have some fun with it.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 14:

1. Adam Gee, a man I once considered the best referee in the game, needs a spell. How that blatantly obvious knock on from Ben Trbojevic was missed, is beyond comprehension. Three professional officials, all stood there while fans in the crowd pointed out the clear lost ball. You have to seriously question what they were all looking at. Unforgivable!

2. The bigger issue here is the fact that the bunker, and everyone else in the world, clearly saw the error happen yet is powerless to overturn the decision. For those unaware, once the ball clears the ruck, it's considered a new play. Even though it was a clear knock on, the bunker can only watch on and cringe. Like with a several metre forward pass, we're just supposed to ignore it due to red tape. How is that even possible?

3. A huge issue here is the fact that the bunker can go back, several plays at times, and award a penalty (and even sin bin) a player for foul play. There have been situations where the opposition is into their set of six, only for something that happened two sets ago is pulled up and ruled upon. Yet we can't rule on a clear knock on? The NRL is its own worst enemy!

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4. How Liam Kennedy ruled Tom Chester scored on Friday night is beyond me. I don't care if Selwyn Cobbo played at the ball, Tom Chester is not allowed to lose possession then just fall on the ball, and be awarded a try. The fact he was laughing in embarrassment after the decision says it all. That is not, was never, and will never be a try.

5. Hows about Shane Flanagan sitting on a radio show and talking about how the Sharks can secure their future? The very same Shane Flanagan who almost sank the Sharks not once, but twice! Zero situational awareness.

6. Sticking with the Sharks, I want to again double down on the fact that, offhand, "I'm hearing" comments made on a podcast were somehow taken and run as fact by several organisations. In 2026, when it takes a minute to text or call for the info.

7. Both Origin squads have been named and both sides have named one prop on the bench. One prop! For State of Origin. Even this time last year, that would have been impossible to fathom. The game was built on big men in the middle. Jacob Saifiti, the one prop on the bench NSW named for Game 11, didn't even see time. The game has changed.

8. Briton Nikora produced his best game in two years this past Sunday. That said, I can't believe he has been named to start Origin 2. Up until the mammoth effort against the Dragons, Nikora had been averaging below 50 run metres per game this year. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki being brought in is a correction and well-earned. Heilum Luki has somehow missed out again though, only being named in the extended squad.

9. NSW have named a better side for Game 2. Payne Haas coming in is a no-brainer, while Casey McLean starting at left centre is a huge win, despite how it came about. Ethan Strange would be the unluckiest man alive if he were to be overlooked for Mitch Moses though. Moses hasn't played in over a month while Strange was arguably best on ground in Origin 1.

10. I like Benji Marshall's post-match comments after his Tigers were played off the park against the Panthers. If he had pressed a positive reaction, it would have been criminally disingenuous. The Tigers didn't deserve protecting and hopefully the comments hurt. That is nowhere near good enough.

11. Ezra Mam's horror start to the season went from bad to worse on Saturday night when he ignored a four-man overlap to chase glory on the short side. If ever a player has needed a spell, it's right now. He's undoubtedly talented but his decision making has long been an issue.

12. Was Keano Kini's match-winning try on Saturday night the greatest individual try of all time? I'm sure that's hyperbole, and absolutely recency bias, but come on, how good was it!?

13. Jaxon Purdue has fallen off a cliff since re-signing for the Cowboys. That is not a knock. Young players see their form dip like this. It's not a worry or anything, but it does add to questions as to why the club was so willing to let their star fullback Scott Drinkwater walk away.

14. Somehow, despite his incredible form (yet again) there was some fans out there questioning the Sharks re-signing of William Kennedy. I am convinced that some fans don't actually watch the games and form their opinions purely based on what someone said once in the pub, or on a podcast. Kennedy has been breathtaking for the Sharks. Plus, he's on such a low monetary contract that the Sharks can move onto young gun Liam Ison at any time they wish. Ison, for the record, has been best on ground for the Newtown Jets (Cronulla's feeder team) for two straight weeks.

15. Kalyn Ponga has a serious technique problem right now. Despite being sent off in Origin 1 for a shoulder charge, he was again caught tucking his arm and attempting to shoulder charge during a try saving effort against the Storm. If that had connected, he'd again be sitting down and even missing Origin 2. I don't know where it has come from but it needs to be fixed.

16. Monday afternoon's game was absolutely horrible. That first 40 minutes felt like a punishment. Just needed to get that out.

17. Jaydn Su'A has all but been ruled out for the season for the Dragons due to a pec injury. His absence obviously hurts but the Dragons should be focused purely on next year and beyond. Any player not in their plans next year should be sat out regardless of talent. 2026 is long gone.

18. Despite my mood in this weekly column, I like to think of myself as a positive person. An optimistic person. That said, I'll never be as optimistic as Daniel Atkinson, kick and chasing a kick and giving William Kennedy and Sam Stonestreet a 20-metre head start.

19. Only two men last season scored more tries than Tom Jenkins has scored through 13 games this year. Safe to say if he can avoid injury, he's going to fly past last year's top mark of 24 tries.

20. A quick look through the lower grades confirms that Penrith aren't going to suffer a drop off any time soon. They lead the NSW (reserve grade) competition and sit equal first in the Jersey Flegg (under 21s). They should look at running a QLD Cup side just for laughs.