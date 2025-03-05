Set to be one of the most-sought after players in the NRL competition, Brisbane Broncos star Selwyn Cobbo has commented on his future as he enters the final year of his contact with the club.

A cornerstone of the Broncos' run to the 2023 NRL Grand Final, Cobbo has been one of the club's best players since his debut in 2021 and has featured in 68 matches and scored 43 tries which has seen him earn honours in both the State of Origin and international arenas for Queensland and Australia.

One of many off-contract players at the club, he is set to demand a lot of interest from rival clubs and has previously been linked with the North Queensland Cowboys, Sydney Roosters, and three other unnamed clubs.

Although it is understood that his preference is to remain at the Brisbane Broncos, there has been constant chatter that Cobbo is weighing up testing the open market, where he is sure to demand interest alongside fellow centre Kotoni Staggs.

The Broncos are also facing salary cap issues and are unlikely to retain both, as Ezra Mam, Patrick Carrigan, and Payne Haas are all on big-money contracts heading into the future - Reece Walsh is set to join them in the coming months.

Currently on $625,000 a season, Cobbo is set to earn a significant pay rise in his next contract, making him one of the highest-paid outside backs in the competition.

Ahead of the club's Round 1 match against the Sydney Roosters, Cobbo has commented on his future but insists that he's leaving the finer details to his manager.

“It's important that I play good footy and if I get the chance to stay, it would be great, but right now I'm leaving the contract stuff to my manager," Cobbo told The Courier-Mail.

“I loved this club growing up. I have always wanted to play here.

“Ever since I have been at this club from juniors they have done a lot for me — the staff and the players.

“At the moment I am letting my manager sort that out. I just want to put the jersey on and have fun.”

Transitioning back to the wing from the centres under the guidance of Michael Maguire, he has lost 6kgs in the off-season and is excited for the year ahead that will kick-off on Thursday night at Allianz Stadium.

“I have dropped quite a bit (of weight) since I started pre-season,” he added.

“I've lost about six or seven kilos, so it's been a long pre-season and I can't wait to put that jersey on.

“I feel I will be mentally stronger this year. I think I'll be different from growing up, coming to the Broncos, to now.

“We've been doing a lot of team stuff working on the mental side of the game as well. I've had to learn that side of the game.

“I'm pretty excited for this year, I'm back on the wing and that's OK, I don't mind that. I'm happy to put the team before myself.”