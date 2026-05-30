The year was 2006, the Tigers had just won the competition, Joey Johns was still the best player in the world and rugby league was in a very solid place.

Fast forward 20 years and the game of rugby league has evolved in many ways, some for the better and others not so great.

Rugby league used to be about defence, most coaches would train their teams to defend well and the attack would come.

20 years ago, we didn't see high scoring games every week but a more balanced style of Rugby league. The competition was not as tight as it is now and there was a clear separation between the top teams and the bottom.

Over the years many rules and changes have come and gone and although that is pass and parcel of an ever-evolving sport, some of these changes have affected the very fabric of the game.

From two referees to the bunker, the officiating has been the most criticised over the past two decades. Who has the final say? Who makes the hard calls when declaring try or no try?

The speed of the game has been another huge factor that has impacted rugby league.

As much as it is great to see the game flow, there are blatant errors (forward passes and dropped balls) missed every week. With the increase in speed comes an increase in attack and high scoring games and a fun, entertaining style of football, however the detrimental effect is the defensive nature of teams and the increased penalties and ruck infringements.

The six again rule is one that has perplexed many a rugby league fan, as they are called more often than not and sometimes for a reason unknown to players and fans.

The only time a team would get a six again 20 years ago was when the attacking team knocked the ball on however it usually always ended in a scrum.

The changes to rugby league have affected the game in both positive and negative ways, with fans divided as to whether these changes have been better or worse for rugby league.

One referee has been better for the game however with rules being added each year, the officials can't get up to speed and often struggle to make a call.

With the sport of rugby league ever-changing, there is a real worry that the authenticity of the product could be corrupted.

Fans are divided as to whether they enjoy the new fast pace of the game or whether they want to bring back the old days.