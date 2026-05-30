The PNG Chiefs are well underway in building their inaugural squad without even being close to November 1.

That the expansion club, who most expected would struggle enormously to sign players thanks to their location, have managed three signings already - and of high quality - is outstanding.

Only two are official, with Jarome Luai the first to join as he exercised an out clause in his long-term Wests Tigers deal, while Alex Johnston was given permission to negotiate with the club early by the South Sydney Rabbitohs, despite still being contracted for 2027.

It has now emerged that Connor Watson, who has been given permission to negotiate both his immediate and long-term future away from the Sydney Roosters, has also signed.

That's likely to be the end of the official signings before November 1, although the Chiefs will spend plenty of time in the news cycle as players hold off on re-signing with their current outfits in hope of joining what could be a competitive team in a rugby league obsessed nation for tax-free dollars.

Zero Tackle reported recently that Penrith Panthers and New South Wales winger Brian To'o, who is best mates with Jarome Luai, is likely to be another of those players, and one of the first to go once November 1 rolls around, with the Panthers understood to be resigned to losing him.

Despite the tax-free element to PNG's salary cap though, they can't simply sign everyone on huge money.

With just a day over five months until November 1 arrives, Zero Tackle have poured over the list of off-contract players at the end of next year and come up with ten likely bargain buys to help fill the Chiefs' squad.