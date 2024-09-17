Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons star outside back Selwyn Cobbo is reportedly weighing up hitting the open market, with the belief he could be worth up to $1 million per season.

The Broncos are facing a salary cap crunch in the coming weeks.

Kotoni Staggs, Reece Walsh and Cobbo are among the players who are all off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, and could hit the open market to potentially sign with rival clubs from November 1.

It was revealed late last week that Staggs hasn't been presented with a new offer just six weeks out from the deadline, and now it is reported the same is true of Cobbo.

It comes with the Broncos' salary cap already stretched, given the club have big money deals in place for multiple players, led by the game's best prop in Payne Haas.

The salary cap crunch at Red Hill seems to have brought things to a standstill, with the fresh revelation over Cobbo not yet receiving a new offer per News Corp.

It's understood Cobbo's preference is to stay at the Broncos, but for that to remain a likely possibility, they will need to put a suitable offer in front of him before November 1.

While Cobbo may take unders to stay at the club if he receives a deal before November 1, the last time he was on the open market, half the competition was chasing him.

Able to play wing or centre with a long-term goal of moving to fullback, there is little doubt Cobbo would receive a large upgrade on the open market, and it's unclear if they have the money to go with rival clubs.

That said, it's understood Broncos' management are confident of retaining both Cobbo and Staggs, as well as Walsh, who is believed to have already received a new offer despite a difficult 2024 campaign.