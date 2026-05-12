All 16 teams for Round 11 have been named, with the NRL heading to Brisbane for Magic Round.
There are plenty of changes around the competition, with the Dragons, Sharks and Cowboys taking the headlines, while there could be some eyes raised at a lack of action at other clubs.
Here are all the changes for Round 11 in this week's edition of rapid fire.
View all 16 teams for NRL Magic Round here
Bye: Canberra Raiders
2026-05-15T08:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
CRO
2026-05-15T08:00:00Z
CAN
Cronulla Sharks
- The Sharks welcome back Jesse Ramien and Ronaldo Mulitalo, with Mawene Hiroti dropping out and Siosifa Talakai sliding to the bench.
- Blayke Brailey is out with a concussion and is replaced by Jayden Berrell.
- Cameron McInnes is out with an ankle injury, so Jesse Colquhoun moves to lock, essentially freeing up the spot that Talakai moves back into.
- Hiroti survives on the six-man bench, with Riley Jones dropping out of the side.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Matt Burton is back from illness and at five-eighth, with Sean O'Sullivan falling out of the 19.
- Max King is back at prop, so Sam Hughes drops to the bench.
- Kurt Mann is also back, moving straight into Round 14. Josh Curran and Logan Spinks drop off the six-man bench.
2026-05-15T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
SOU
2026-05-15T10:00:00Z
DOL
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Alex Johnston is out with a knee problem, so Bayleigh Bentley-Hape comes into the side.
- Latrell Mitchell is back, replacing Latrell Siegwalt who survives with a spot on the six-man bench.
- Jayden Sullivan is added to the six-man bench, with Peter Mamouzelos and Moala Graham-Taufa dropping out.
The Dolphins
- Just one change for the Dolphins with Oryn Keeley taking Tevita Naufahu's spot on the bench.
- Kurt Donoghoe is in the reserves and a chance of returning.
2026-05-16T05:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
WST
2026-05-16T05:00:00Z
MAN
Wests Tigers
- Terrell May returns to the middle of the park, with Bunty Afoa dropped altogether.
- Latu Fainu is handed the start at hooker, with Tristan Hope dropping back to the bench.
- Ethan Roberts replaces Charlie Murray on the six-man bench.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Clayton Faulalo shuffles to fullback and Tolutau Koula to centre, while Jamal Fogarty returns at halfback with Joey Walsh dropping to jersey 19.
- Jake Simpkin is named to start at hooker with Brandon Wakeham out suspended.
- Siosiua Taukeiaho is out injured, but that is offset by the return of Kobe Hetherington on the bench.
2026-05-16T07:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
SYD
2026-05-16T07:30:00Z
NQL
Sydney Roosters
- Lindsay Collins is back, with Spencer Leniu dropping to the bench.
- Victor Radley is out with suspension, so Connor Watson moves to lock.
- No other changes for the Roosters, with, essentially, Collins replacing Radley.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Liam Sutton will make his debut for the Cowboys at number six, replacing Tom Dearden.
- Jason Taumalolo is being rested, while Kai O'Donnell and Soni Luke are both out. Matthew Lodge is promoted to the starting team, with Wiremu Greig, Xavier Kerrisk and Ethan King added to the bench.
2026-05-16T09:45:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
PAR
2026-05-16T09:45:00Z
MEL
Parramatta Eels
- Junior Paulo moves back to the starting team, with Charlie Guymer going to the bench in a straight swap.
- No other changes for the Eels.
Melbourne Storm
- Moses Leo returns from the selection wilderness, taking the spot of Hugo Peel on the wing.
- Only one other change for Melbourne with Preston Conn replacing Jack Hetherington on the six-man bench.
2026-05-17T04:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
GLD
2026-05-17T04:00:00Z
NEW
Gold Coast Titans
- Moeaki Fotuaika starts for Klese Haas who drops to the bench in a straight swap.
- Luke Sommerton comes in on the bench for Sam Verrills.
Newcastle Knights
- Just the one change on the bench for the Knights with Francis Manuleleua dropped for Harrison Graham to return.
2026-05-17T06:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
NZW
2026-05-17T06:05:00Z
BRI
New Zealand Warriors
- The Warriors were due to have a number of players back after the bye, however, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad haven't been cleared.
- Ali Leiataua takes the spot of Tuivasa-Sheck in the centres in what is the only change to the back seven.
- Mitchell Barnett returns and starts at prop, sending Jackson Ford back to the bench.
- That knocks Luke Metcalf off the bench, while Eddie Ieremia-Toeava and Kayliss Faitalofa also drop out, with Tanner Stowers-Smith and Te Maire Martin the new faces.
Brisbane Broncos
- Phillip Coates will make his debut for the Broncos on the wing with Antonio Verhoeven dropped.
- Adam Reynolds is back. Ben Hunt shuffles to the bench.
- Jack Gosiewski is out. Xavier Willison moves to the front row and Jaiyden Hunt comes into the second-row.
- Thomas Duffy drops all the way out of the side after playing from the bench last week, while Josh Rogers is added to the bench.
2026-05-17T08:25:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
PEN
2026-05-17T08:25:00Z
STI
Penrith Panthers
- Jack Cogger comes in for Jack Cole in Penrith's only change.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Moses Suli is back for the Dragons with Tyrell Sloan dropping to the bench.
- Christian Tuipulotu comes in for the injured Matt Feagai.
- Two changes in the halves with Daniel Atkinson back for Lyhkan King-Togia at six, while Kyle Flanagan earns a recall with Kade Reed injured. King-Togia survives on the bench after Flanagan was there last week.
- Loko Pasifiki Tonga starts at prop with Emre Guler sliding to the bench.
- Josh Kerr goes back to the bench, with Hamish Stewart moving to the second-row and Ryan Couchman slotting in at lock.
- Luciano Leilua is back but only on the bench, with Jacob Halangahu dropping out.