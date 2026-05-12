All 16 teams for Round 11 have been named, with the NRL heading to Brisbane for Magic Round.

There are plenty of changes around the competition, with the Dragons, Sharks and Cowboys taking the headlines, while there could be some eyes raised at a lack of action at other clubs.

Here are all the changes for Round 11 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

View all 16 teams for NRL Magic Round here

Bye: Canberra Raiders

 2026-05-15T08:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
CRO   
 2026-05-15T08:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLSharksBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Cronulla Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs

 2026-05-15T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
SOU   
 2026-05-15T10:00:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLSouthsDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Dolphins

 2026-05-16T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
WST   
 2026-05-16T05:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLTigersManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

Manly Sea Eagles

 2026-05-16T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
SYD   
 2026-05-16T07:30:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLRoostersCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

North Queensland Cowboys

 2026-05-16T09:45:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
PAR   
 2026-05-16T09:45:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLEelsStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Parramatta Eels

  • Junior Paulo moves back to the starting team, with Charlie Guymer going to the bench in a straight swap.
  • No other changes for the Eels.

Melbourne Storm

 2026-05-17T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
GLD   
 2026-05-17T04:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLTitansKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

Newcastle Knights

 2026-05-17T06:05:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
NZW   
 2026-05-17T06:05:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLWarriorsBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

New Zealand Warriors

Brisbane Broncos

 2026-05-17T08:25:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
PEN   
 2026-05-17T08:25:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLPanthersDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Penrith Panthers

St George Illawarra Dragons