All 16 teams for Round 11 have been named, with the NRL heading to Brisbane for Magic Round.

There are plenty of changes around the competition, with the Dragons, Sharks and Cowboys taking the headlines, while there could be some eyes raised at a lack of action at other clubs.

Here are all the changes for Round 11 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

View all 16 teams for NRL Magic Round here

Bye: Canberra Raiders

Cronulla Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Dolphins

Just one change for the Dolphins with Oryn Keeley taking Tevita Naufahu's spot on the bench.

Kurt Donoghoe is in the reserves and a chance of returning.

Wests Tigers

Manly Sea Eagles

Sydney Roosters

Lindsay Collins is back, with Spencer Leniu dropping to the bench.

Victor Radley is out with suspension, so Connor Watson moves to lock.

No other changes for the Roosters, with, essentially, Collins replacing Radley.

North Queensland Cowboys

Parramatta Eels

Junior Paulo moves back to the starting team, with Charlie Guymer going to the bench in a straight swap.

No other changes for the Eels.

Melbourne Storm

Moses Leo returns from the selection wilderness, taking the spot of Hugo Peel on the wing.

Only one other change for Melbourne with Preston Conn replacing Jack Hetherington on the six-man bench.

Gold Coast Titans

Moeaki Fotuaika starts for Klese Haas who drops to the bench in a straight swap.

Luke Sommerton comes in on the bench for Sam Verrills.

Newcastle Knights

Just the one change on the bench for the Knights with Francis Manuleleua dropped for Harrison Graham to return.

New Zealand Warriors

Brisbane Broncos

Penrith Panthers

Jack Cogger comes in for Jack Cole in Penrith's only change.

St George Illawarra Dragons