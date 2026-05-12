South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston is managing a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury in his knee after suffering the tear during the round 10 clash against the Cronulla Sharks.

Remarkably, Johnston was able to complete the match after suffering the injury.

The PCL, one of the key ligaments stabilising the knee joint, can vary significantly in severity, and Johnston's ability to continue playing suggests the injury is being treated conservatively rather than requiring immediate surgery.

The club confirmed his situation will be handled on a week-to-week basis.

Alex Johnston was not selected to play in the Friday night clash with the Dolphins and will miss Magic Round to recover.