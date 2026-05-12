The Round 11 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this year's Magic Round matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Sharks vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 11

 2026-05-15T08:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
CRO   
 2026-05-15T08:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLSharksBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 KL IroKL Iro
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
10 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
 INTERCHANGE
14 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
15 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
18 Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru
19 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
 RESERVES
20 Braden UeleBraden Uele
21 Riley JonesRiley Jones
22 Niwhai PuruNiwhai Puru
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 1
Jonathan SuaJonathan Sua 2
Bronson XerriBronson Xerri 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin 7
Max KingMax King 8
Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward 9
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 10
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 11
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston 12
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurt MannKurt Mann 14
Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes 15
Harry HayesHarry Hayes 16
Alekolasimi JonesAlekolasimi Jones 17
Jethro RinakamaJethro Rinakama 19
Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi 20
 RESERVES
Josh CurranJosh Curran 21
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 22
Jed ReardonJed Reardon 23

Rabbitohs vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 11

 2026-05-15T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
SOU   
 2026-05-15T10:00:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLSouthsDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jye GrayJye Gray
2 B. Bentley-HapeBayleigh Bentley-Hape
3 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Edward KosiEdward Kosi
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Ashton WardAshton Ward
8 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
9 Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick
10 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
11 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
12 Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Matt DuftyMatt Dufty
15 Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner
16 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
17 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
18 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
19 Latrell SiegwaltLatrell Siegwalt
 RESERVES
20 Moala Graham-TaufaMoala Graham-Taufa
21 Thomas FletcherThomas Fletcher
22 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 2
Jack BostockJack Bostock 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa 7
Tom FleglerTom Flegler 8
Max PlathMax Plath 9
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 10
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 11
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 12
Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles 13
 INTERCHANGE
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 14
Ray StoneRay Stone 15
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 16
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 17
Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley 18
Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider 19
 RESERVES
Trai FullerTrai Fuller 20
Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu 21
Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe 22

Wests Tigers vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 11

 2026-05-16T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
WST   
 2026-05-16T05:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLTigersManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Heath MasonHeath Mason
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
4 Taylan MayTaylan May
5 Luke LauliliiLuke Laulilii
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Jock MaddenJock Madden
8 Terrell MayTerrell May
9 Latu FainuLatu Fainu
10 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
11 Sione FainuSione Fainu
12 Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul
13 Alex TwalAlex Twal
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tristan HopeTristan Hope
15 Mavrik GeyerMavrik Geyer
16 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
17 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
18 Ethan RobertsEthan Roberts
19 Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton
 RESERVES
20 Charlie MurrayCharlie Murray
 
 
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 3
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 4
Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate 5
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 9
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Zach Dockar-ClayZach Dockar-Clay 14
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 15
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 16
Jackson SherebJackson Shereb 17
Blake WilsonBlake Wilson 18
Joey WalshJoey Walsh 19
 RESERVES
Josh FeledyJosh Feledy 20
Simione LaiafiSimione Laiafi 21
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 22

Roosters vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 11

 2026-05-16T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
SYD   
 2026-05-16T07:30:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLRoostersCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Hugo SavalaHugo Savala
4 Robert ToiaRobert Toia
5 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
6 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Siua WongSiua Wong
13 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
 INTERCHANGE
14 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
15 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
16 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17 Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi
18 Junior PaugaJunior Pauga
19 Reece FoleyReece Foley
 RESERVES
20 Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu
21 Taylor LosaluTaylor Losalu
22 Junior TupouJunior Tupou
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 2
Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue 3
Tom ChesterTom Chester 4
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 5
Liam SuttonLiam Sutton 6
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 7
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 11
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Xavier KerriskXavier Kerrisk 14
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 15
Robert DerbyRobert Derby 16
Coen HessCoen Hess 17
Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig 18
Ethan KingEthan King 19
 RESERVES
Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea 20
Mason KiraMason Kira 21
Mason BarberMason Barber 22

Eels vs Storm Team Lists: Round 11

 2026-05-16T09:45:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
PAR   
 2026-05-16T09:45:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLEelsStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii
2 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
3 Jordan SamraniJordan Samrani
4 Sean RussellSean Russell
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 Luca MorettiLuca Moretti
9 Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
12 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
13 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
 INTERCHANGE
14 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
15 Saxon PrykeSaxon Pryke
16 Toni MataeleToni Mataele
17 Charlie GuymerCharlie Guymer
18 Te Hurinui TwidleTe Hurinui Twidle
19 Teancum BrownTeancum Brown
 RESERVES
20 Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards
21 Araz NanvaAraz Nanva
22 Jonah PezetJonah Pezet
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Jack HowarthJack Howarth 3
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 4
Moses LeoMoses Leo 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Josh KingJosh King 10
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 11
Ativalu LisatiAtivalu Lisati 12
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 13
 INTERCHANGE
Trent ToelauTrent Toelau 14
Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke 15
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 16
Joe ChanJoe Chan 17
Stanley HuenStanley Huen 18
Preston ConnPreston Conn 19
 RESERVES
Josiah PahuluJosiah Pahulu 20
Manaia WaitereManaia Waitere 21
Angus HincheyAngus Hinchey 22

Titans vs Knights Team Lists: Round 11

 2026-05-17T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
GLD   
 2026-05-17T04:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLTitansKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Keano KiniKeano Kini
2 Jensen TaumoepeauJensen Taumoepeau
3 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
4 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
7 Zane HarrisonZane Harrison
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Oliver PascoeOliver Pascoe
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Chris RandallChris Randall
12 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
13 Cooper BaiCooper Bai
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
15 Klese HaasKlese Haas
16 Josh PatstonJosh Patston
17 Arama HauArama Hau
18 Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot
19 Luke SommertonLuke Sommerton
 RESERVES
20 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
21 Adam ChristensenAdam Christensen
22 Bodhi SharpleyBodhi Sharpley
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe 6
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 7
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 9
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 10
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 11
Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen 12
Mat CrokerMat Croker 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 14
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 15
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 16
Cody HopwoodCody Hopwood 17
Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham 18
Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt 19
 RESERVES
Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua 20
Kyle McCarthyKyle McCarthy 21
James SchillerJames Schiller 22

Warriors vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 11

 2026-05-17T06:05:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
NZW   
 2026-05-17T06:05:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLWarriorsBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua
4 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5 A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
6 C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
7 Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
8 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
11 Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima
12 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13 Erin ClarkErin Clark
 INTERCHANGE
14 Samuel HealeySamuel Healey
15 Jackson FordJackson Ford
16 Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga
17 Jacob LabanJacob Laban
18 T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith
20 Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin
 RESERVES
21 E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava
22 Luke HansonLuke Hanson
23 Makaia TafuaMakaia Tafua
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani 2
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 3
Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki 4
Phillip CoatesPhillip Coates 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Preston RikiPreston Riki 8
Cory PaixCory Paix 9
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 10
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ben HuntBen Hunt 14
Ben TaltyBen Talty 15
Va'a SemuVa'a Semu 16
Aublix TawhaAublix Tawha 17
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham 18
Josh RogersJosh Rogers 19
 RESERVES
Tom DuffyTom Duffy 20
Luke GaleLuke Gale 21
Kane BradleyKane Bradley 22

Panthers vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 11

 2026-05-17T08:25:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
PEN   
 2026-05-17T08:25:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLPanthersDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
3 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
4 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
10 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 Liam HenryLiam Henry
17 Izack TagoIzack Tago
18 Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips
19 Billy ScottBilly Scott
 RESERVES
20 Jack ColeJack Cole
21 Sione FonuaSione Fonua
22 Luron PateaLuron Patea
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Setu TuSetu Tu 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 4
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 5
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
L. Pasifiki TongaLoko Pasifiki Tonga 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 10
Dylan EganDylan Egan 11
Hamish StewartHamish Stewart 12
Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman 13
 INTERCHANGE
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 16
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 17
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 18
Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia 19
 RESERVES
Hayden BuchananHayden Buchanan 20
Hame SeleHame Sele 21
Haele FinauHaele Finau 22