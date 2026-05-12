The Round 11 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this year's Magic Round matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Sharks vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 11

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Rabbitohs vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 11

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Wests Tigers vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 11

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Roosters vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 11

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Eels vs Storm Team Lists: Round 11

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Titans vs Knights Team Lists: Round 11

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Warriors vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 11

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Panthers vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 11