The Round 11 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this year's Magic Round matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Sharks vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 11
2026-05-15T08:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
CRO
2026-05-15T08:00:00Z
CAN
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sam Stonestreet
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|KL Iro
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Jayden Berrell
|10
|Toby Rudolf
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Jesse Colquhoun
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Siosifa Talakai
|15
|Billy Burns
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Thomas Hazelton
|18
|Hohepa Puru
|19
|Mawene Hiroti
|RESERVES
|20
|Braden Uele
|21
|Riley Jones
|22
|Niwhai Puru
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Connor Tracey
|1
|Jonathan Sua
|2
|Bronson Xerri
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Enari Tuala
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Lachlan Galvin
|7
|Max King
|8
|Bailey Hayward
|9
|Leo Thompson
|10
|Sitili Tupouniua
|11
|Jacob Preston
|12
|Jaeman Salmon
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurt Mann
|14
|Samuel Hughes
|15
|Harry Hayes
|16
|Alekolasimi Jones
|17
|Jethro Rinakama
|19
|Lipoi Hopoi
|20
|RESERVES
|Josh Curran
|21
|Sean O'Sullivan
|22
|Jed Reardon
|23
Rabbitohs vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 11
2026-05-15T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
SOU
2026-05-15T10:00:00Z
DOL
|1
|Jye Gray
|2
|B. Bentley-Hape
|3
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Edward Kosi
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Ashton Ward
|8
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|9
|Bronson Garlick
|10
|Sean Keppie
|11
|Euan Aitken
|12
|Tallis Duncan
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Matt Dufty
|15
|Lachlan Hubner
|16
|Tevita Tatola
|17
|Adam Elliott
|18
|Jayden Sullivan
|19
|Latrell Siegwalt
|RESERVES
|20
|Moala Graham-Taufa
|21
|Thomas Fletcher
|22
|Peter Mamouzelos
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Jack Bostock
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Isaiya Katoa
|7
|Tom Flegler
|8
|Max Plath
|9
|Francis Molo
|10
|Connelly Lemuelu
|11
|K. Finefeuiaki
|12
|Morgan Knowles
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|J. Marshall-King
|14
|Ray Stone
|15
|Tom Gilbert
|16
|Felise Kaufusi
|17
|Oryn Keeley
|18
|Brad Schneider
|19
|RESERVES
|Trai Fuller
|20
|Tevita Naufahu
|21
|Kurt Donoghoe
|22
Wests Tigers vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 11
2026-05-16T05:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
WST
2026-05-16T05:00:00Z
MAN
|1
|Heath Mason
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|4
|Taylan May
|5
|Luke Laulilii
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Jock Madden
|8
|Terrell May
|9
|Latu Fainu
|10
|Fonua Pole
|11
|Sione Fainu
|12
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|13
|Alex Twal
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tristan Hope
|15
|Mavrik Geyer
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|Royce Hunt
|18
|Ethan Roberts
|19
|Jeral Skelton
|RESERVES
|20
|Charlie Murray
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clayton Faulalo
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Lehi Hopoate
|5
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Jake Simpkin
|9
|Ethan Bullemor
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Ben Trbojevic
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Zach Dockar-Clay
|14
|Nathan Brown
|15
|Kobe Hetherington
|16
|Jackson Shereb
|17
|Blake Wilson
|18
|Joey Walsh
|19
|RESERVES
|Josh Feledy
|20
|Simione Laiafi
|21
|Aaron Schoupp
|22
Roosters vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 11
2026-05-16T07:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
SYD
2026-05-16T07:30:00Z
NQL
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Hugo Savala
|4
|Robert Toia
|5
|Cody Ramsey
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|Naufahu Whyte
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Siua Wong
|13
|Connor Watson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Egan Butcher
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Nat Butcher
|17
|Salesi Foketi
|18
|Junior Pauga
|19
|Reece Foley
|RESERVES
|20
|Benaiah Ioelu
|21
|Taylor Losalu
|22
|Junior Tupou
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Braidon Burns
|2
|Jaxon Purdue
|3
|Tom Chester
|4
|Zac Laybutt
|5
|Liam Sutton
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Thomas Mikaele
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Matthew Lodge
|10
|Heilum Luki
|11
|Sam McIntyre
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Xavier Kerrisk
|14
|Griffin Neame
|15
|Robert Derby
|16
|Coen Hess
|17
|Wiremu Greig
|18
|Ethan King
|19
|RESERVES
|Viliami Vailea
|20
|Mason Kira
|21
|Mason Barber
|22
Eels vs Storm Team Lists: Round 11
2026-05-16T09:45:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
PAR
2026-05-16T09:45:00Z
MEL
|1
|Joash Papalii
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Jordan Samrani
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Ronald Volkman
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Luca Moretti
|9
|Tallyn Da Silva
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Kelma Tuilagi
|12
|Jack Williams
|13
|Jack de Belin
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Dylan Walker
|15
|Saxon Pryke
|16
|Toni Mataele
|17
|Charlie Guymer
|18
|Te Hurinui Twidle
|19
|Teancum Brown
|RESERVES
|20
|Harrison Edwards
|21
|Araz Nanva
|22
|Jonah Pezet
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sua Fa'alogo
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Jack Howarth
|3
|Nick Meaney
|4
|Moses Leo
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Josh King
|10
|Shawn Blore
|11
|Ativalu Lisati
|12
|Trent Loiero
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Trent Toelau
|14
|Cooper Clarke
|15
|Davvy Moale
|16
|Joe Chan
|17
|Stanley Huen
|18
|Preston Conn
|19
|RESERVES
|Josiah Pahulu
|20
|Manaia Waitere
|21
|Angus Hinchey
|22
Titans vs Knights Team Lists: Round 11
2026-05-17T04:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
GLD
2026-05-17T04:00:00Z
NEW
|1
|Keano Kini
|2
|Jensen Taumoepeau
|3
|Jojo Fifita
|4
|AJ Brimson
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Jayden Campbell
|7
|Zane Harrison
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Oliver Pascoe
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Chris Randall
|12
|Beau Fermor
|13
|Cooper Bai
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurtis Morrin
|15
|Klese Haas
|16
|Josh Patston
|17
|Arama Hau
|18
|Jaylan De Groot
|19
|Luke Sommerton
|RESERVES
|20
|Lachlan Ilias
|21
|Adam Christensen
|22
|Bodhi Sharpley
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Fletcher Sharpe
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Jacob Saifiti
|8
|Phoenix Crossland
|9
|Trey Mooney
|10
|Dylan Lucas
|11
|Jermaine McEwen
|12
|Mat Croker
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sandon Smith
|14
|Tyson Frizell
|15
|Pasami Saulo
|16
|Cody Hopwood
|17
|Harrison Graham
|18
|Fletcher Hunt
|19
|RESERVES
|Francis Manuleleua
|20
|Kyle McCarthy
|21
|James Schiller
|22
Warriors vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 11
2026-05-17T06:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
NZW
2026-05-17T06:05:00Z
BRI
|1
|Taine Tuaupiki
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Ali Leiataua
|4
|Adam Pompey
|5
|A. Khan-Pereira
|6
|C. Harris-Tavita
|7
|Tanah Boyd
|8
|J. Fisher-Harris
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Mitch Barnett
|11
|Leka Halasima
|12
|Kurt Capewell
|13
|Erin Clark
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Samuel Healey
|15
|Jackson Ford
|16
|Demitric Vaimauga
|17
|Jacob Laban
|18
|T. Stowers-Smith
|20
|Te Maire Martin
|RESERVES
|21
|E. Ieremia-Toeava
|22
|Luke Hanson
|23
|Makaia Tafua
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Josiah Karapani
|2
|Jesse Arthars
|3
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|4
|Phillip Coates
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Preston Riki
|8
|Cory Paix
|9
|Xavier Willison
|10
|Jaiyden Hunt
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Ben Hunt
|14
|Ben Talty
|15
|Va'a Semu
|16
|Aublix Tawha
|17
|Hayze Perham
|18
|Josh Rogers
|19
|RESERVES
|Tom Duffy
|20
|Luke Gale
|21
|Kane Bradley
|22
Panthers vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 11
2026-05-17T08:25:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
PEN
2026-05-17T08:25:00Z
STI
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Thomas Jenkins
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|4
|Casey McLean
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Blaize Talagi
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Freddy Lussick
|10
|Lindsay Smith
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Luke Garner
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jack Cogger
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|Liam Henry
|17
|Izack Tago
|18
|Billy Phillips
|19
|Billy Scott
|RESERVES
|20
|Jack Cole
|21
|Sione Fonua
|22
|Luron Patea
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Setu Tu
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|C. Tuipulotu
|5
|Daniel Atkinson
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|L. Pasifiki Tonga
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Toby Couchman
|10
|Dylan Egan
|11
|Hamish Stewart
|12
|Ryan Couchman
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Luciano Leilua
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Josh Kerr
|16
|Blake Lawrie
|17
|Tyrell Sloan
|18
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|19
|RESERVES
|Hayden Buchanan
|20
|Hame Sele
|21
|Haele Finau
|22