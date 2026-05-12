Kyle Flanagan will likely earn a first-grade reprieve with Kade Reed to spend an extended time on the sidelines after injuring his finger during the game against the Newcastle Knights on the weekend.

While it's unclear exactly how the injury took place, with Reed finishing the game.

It has emerged since that he could miss up to three months, according to a News Corp report.

That likely means it's a broken finger and will need surgery to rectify the problem.

A three-month lay-off could mean Reed is out until mid-August, with a tricky run of fixtures ahead for the Dragons including the Panthers, Warriors, Broncos, Sharks, Knights, Raiders, Tigers and Warriors to the end of the Origin period, before they play the Titans, Dolphins and Sharks, with that game in Round 23 potentially being Reed's return target if recovery is as slow as forecast.

The young halfback is rated as one of the best young players in the game, and after spending the first seven rounds in NSW Cup, he was called into the top squad by interim coach Dean Young for his first game in charge.

While the Dragons were hammered by both the Sydney Roosters on Anzac Day and the Newcastle Knights after their bye with Reed in the side, it was hardly down to Reed, who has struggled in defence, but showed some nice moments in attack.

The Dragons are off to the worst ever start in the NRL era with no wins, the highest amount of points conceded, and the worst for and against after nine games, as uncovered by Zero Tackle earlier this week.

Kyle Flanagan, who hasn't played a game since his father was sacked as head coach, will now be tasked with the keys to try and find the Dragons' first win in what will be their toughest test yet against the Penrith Panthers on Sunday evening in the final game of Magic Round.

In better news for the Dragons, hooker Jacob Liddle is due to return from his second hamstring injury of the season.

Team lists for Round 11 will be confirmed at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.