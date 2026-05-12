For the first time in 2026, there were unanimous verdicts returned in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for all eight games when it came to picking the man of the match.

All of Jamayne Isaako, James Tedesco, Tom Dearden, Kalyn Ponga, Jye Gray, Tolutau Koula, Harry Grant and Nathan Cleary picked up a perfect score of 20 with all four judges voting them as best on ground during Round 10 in their respective matches.

That came with a round of a few competitive contests, and across the rest of the votes, there seemed to be a rough consensus among the judging panel, with four games also having unanimous verdicts on awarding players four votes.

What that all means is that Nathan Cleary shoots into the top spot on the leaderboard, while James Tedesco follows him into second spot, remaining three votes behind.

Scott Drinkwater and Jackson Ford drop to third and fourth, respectively, after failing to poll, while Dylan Edwards rounds out the top five, and the perfect 20 from Koula means he is up to seventh spot, leapfrogging teammate Haumole Olakau'atu, although he is 30 votes off the lead held by Cleary.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 10 votes.

Dolphins WON BY 32 POINTS Suncorp Stadium DOL 44 FT 12 CAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Roosters WON BY 16 POINTS Polytec Stadium SYD 28 FT 12 GLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Eels WON BY 3 POINTS QLD Country Bank NQL 30 FT 33 PAR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Knights WON BY 34 POINTS WIN Stadium STI 10 FT 44 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Rabbitohs WON BY 24 POINTS Accor Stadium SOU 36 FT 12 CRO MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sea Eagles WON BY 28 POINTS 4 Pines Park MAN 32 FT 4 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Storm WON BY 28 POINTS AAMI Park MEL 44 FT 16 WST MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Panthers WON BY 12 POINTS GIO Stadium CBR 18 FT 30 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

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