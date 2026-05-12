For the first time in 2026, there were unanimous verdicts returned in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for all eight games when it came to picking the man of the match.
All of Jamayne Isaako, James Tedesco, Tom Dearden, Kalyn Ponga, Jye Gray, Tolutau Koula, Harry Grant and Nathan Cleary picked up a perfect score of 20 with all four judges voting them as best on ground during Round 10 in their respective matches.
That came with a round of a few competitive contests, and across the rest of the votes, there seemed to be a rough consensus among the judging panel, with four games also having unanimous verdicts on awarding players four votes.
What that all means is that Nathan Cleary shoots into the top spot on the leaderboard, while James Tedesco follows him into second spot, remaining three votes behind.
Scott Drinkwater and Jackson Ford drop to third and fourth, respectively, after failing to poll, while Dylan Edwards rounds out the top five, and the perfect 20 from Koula means he is up to seventh spot, leapfrogging teammate Haumole Olakau'atu, although he is 30 votes off the lead held by Cleary.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are the Round 10 votes.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|Jack Bostock
|3
|Jack Bostock
|Jack Bostock
|Jack Bostock
|Kodi Nikorima
|2
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Tom Gilbert
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|Tom Gilbert
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Herbie Farnworth
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Siua Wong
|Siua Wong
|Siua Wong
|Siua Wong
|3
|Daniel Tupou
|Nat Butcher
|Nat Butcher
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Robert Toia
|Naufahu Whyte
|Daniel Tupou
|Robert Toia
|1
|Naufahu Whyte
|Beau Fermor
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|4
|Jordan Samrani
|Ronald Volkman
|Ronald Volkman
|Ronald Volkman
|3
|Ronald Volkman
|Jordan Samrani
|Jordan Samrani
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Mitchell Moses
|Tom Chester
|Tom Chester
|Tom Chester
|1
|Tom Chester
|Tallyn Da Silva
|Tallyn Da Silva
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|3
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|2
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|1
|Jermaine McEwen
|Greg Marzhew
|Jermaine McEwen
|Dylan Brown
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|4
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Latrell Siegwalt
|Latrell Siegwalt
|Euan Aitken
|Euan Aitken
|2
|Euan Aitken
|Euan Aitken
|Latrell Siegwalt
|Latrell Siegwalt
|1
|Cameron Murray
|Campbell Graham
|Campbell Graham
|Campbell Graham
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Brandon Wakeham
|Brandon Wakeham
|Brandon Wakeham
|Brandon Wakeham
|3
|Taniela Paseka
|Luke Brooks
|Taniela Paseka
|Luke Brooks
|2
|Luke Brooks
|Taniela Paseka
|Luke Brooks
|Ben Trbojevic
|1
|Lehi Hopoate
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Ben Trbojevic
|Joey Walsh
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|4
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Cameron Munster
|3
|Ativalu Lisati
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Jahrome Hughes
|2
|Cameron Munster
|Ativalu Lisati
|Ativalu Lisati
|Ativalu Lisati
|1
|Taylan May
|Taylan May
|Taylan May
|Taylan May
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Dylan Edwards
|Ethan Strange
|3
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Dylan Edwards
|Ethan Strange
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Hudson Young
|1
|Corey Horsburgh
|Kaeo Weekes
|Hudson Young
|Isaiah Papali'i
Top Ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Nathan
Cleary
|20
|120
|2
|James
Tedesco
|20
|117
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|113
|4
|Dylan
Edwards
|12
|107
|4
|Jackson
Ford
|0
|107
|6
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|100
|7
|Tolutau
Koula
|20
|90
|8
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|1
|77
|9
|Tanah
Boyd
|0
|68
|10
|Adam
Doueihi
|0
|66
|10
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|66