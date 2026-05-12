Queensland Premier David Crisafulli has thrown down the gauntlet to the Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V'landys, demanding a Magic Round hosting deal to be locked in by Sunday night as rivals circle the $41 million marquee event with deep pockets and bold ambitions.

The Courier Mail reported that Crisafulli has already entered extension talks with the ARLC, firing a blunt "hands-off" warning to a growing list of states and nations eyeing one of rugby league's most lucrative properties.

The seventh edition of Magic Round kicks off Thursday night with the women's State of Origin Game II, followed by eight NRL games across three days at Suncorp Stadium.

The festival of rugby league is far from guaranteed to stay in Queensland beyond 2027, when the state's current hosting contract expires.

Speaking to The Courier Mail, Crisafulli expressed his motivation to keep Magic Round in Queensland.

"Magic Round belongs in Queensland, and I'll fight tooth-and-nail to keep it here,” Crisafulli said.

"I want it bigger, I want it better, and I want Magic Round in Queensland for the long haul, which is why my message to others intending on trying to steal it is hands off.

"We're the home of rugby league.

"I want the deal done before the end of this year's event – because the fact of the matter is nowhere else can match, or even come close, to what we offer here in Queensland."

Rumours are growing that NSW, Western Australia, South Australia and New Zealand are preparing to make bids for Magic Round.

There are some willing to spend more than $8 million annually, and potentially as much as $10 million to move the event away from Brisbane.

Queensland is negotiating under a lot of pressure, with its transportation woes casting a shadow over the event's logistics.

Western Australia came agonisingly close to stealing Magic Round during the last contract negotiations, offering a substantially larger financial package before the NRL ultimately backed Queensland's proven track record.

A WA government spokesperson declined to discuss specifics with The Courier Mail, citing commercial confidentiality, but left little doubt about the state's ambitions.

"The Cook Labor Government actively works to secure a range of major and exclusive events that drive visitation, elevate WA on a global stage and generate significant media coverage for our State," the spokesman said.

"Individual event negotiations are commercial in confidence, however we're proud to have a great working relationship with the NRL, with WA excited for the upcoming debut of the Perth Bears.

“We're always assessing new content to add to our always-on year-round events calendar, to ensure there's always a reason to visit Western Australia and affirm our reputation as the fastest growing events destination in the South East Asia region."

New Zealand and South Australia are also threats, with New Zealand winning the hosting rights for a State of Origin game in Auckland next year, and this year's NRL All Stars games in Hamilton.

New Zealand Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell stopped short of confirming a Magic Round tilt, but signalled the country's appetite.

“This is evidenced by the recent NRL All Stars game in Hamilton earlier this year and the upcoming State of Origin game next year,” he said, adding that New Zealand is "always open" to hosting more major events.

South Australia rounds out the field of credible threats, with Premier Peter Malinauskas showcasing a big appetite for major events, including LIV Golf and their recent poach of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix from Victoria, as well as two State of Origin matches in the past six years.

For V'landys and the NRL, his main priority is making sure it is the right deal for the competition.