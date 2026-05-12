St Helens recruit Jackson Hastings has learnt his fate after he pleaded guilty to throwing a plastic bottle back into the crowd in a tense fixture against the Wigan Warriors on Good Friday.

The former Warriors playmaker allegedly threw it back into the crowd after it made its way onto the field when St Helens were celebrating a try near a cluster of Wigan fans.

Hastings kick-started the comeback with a try, leading St Helens to score a flurry of points and steal the victory with a 34-24 win.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) confirmed that Hastings is sanctioned with a £500 fine, suspended until the end of the 2027 season.

The incident has fallen under ‘conduct to the prejudicial interests of the game' from the RFL, with Hastings pleading guilty to the matter.

He will also have to complete an additional ten hours of extra-curricular work for the St Helens Foundation, issued by the club.

The RFL published a statement about the incident between the two rival clubs.

“After investigation by the RFL Compliance Department into an incident in the Super League game between St Helens and Wigan Warriors (April 3), St Helens' Jackson Hastings has pleaded guilty to conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game after throwing a bottle back into the crowd."

“Hastings has been sanctioned with a £500 fine suspended until the end of the 2027 season and will also carry out ten hours extra curriculum work within the St Helens Foundation.”

Hastings made the move to St Helens for the 2026 season on a one-year deal.