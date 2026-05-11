With Origin just weeks away, the Loose Carry NRL Podcast has broken down and made verdicts on some of the biggest looming selection calls for both the Blues and Maroons.

The Tigers' woes continued over the weekend as the Storm found some form, while Lee outlines just how bad the situation is at St George Illawarra.

Plus, another Select Cards Battle Break between Phoenix and Darren!

EPISODE RUNDOWN:

00:00 Intro

02:08 Number up with Darren Parkin

05:01 Wests Tigers Woes

09:34 Origin Predictions

27:29 Coach's Corner: Dragons Horrid Defence

36:05 Select Card Break Battle