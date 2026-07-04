Peter V'landys could be on the verge of becoming the most powerful administrator in rugby league history, with growing speculation the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) chairman could also take on the vacant NRL chief executive role.

The role would be unprecedented in the modern game, effectively combining the responsibilities of the ARLC chairman, who oversees the sport's direction and governance, with those of the NRL chief executive, who manages the day-to-day running of the competition.

According to The Daily Telegraph, discussions have taken place among stakeholders over the possibility of creating an executive chairman position once current NRL CEO Andrew Abdo departs later this month.

Momentum behind the idea has grown after V'landys helped secure the NRL's new $5.3 billion broadcast agreement through to 2034, a deal that eclipses the AFL's current television rights package and provides the game with long-term financial security.

Despite the support, not everyone is convinced handing one person such broad authority is the right move.

The report claims several club powerbrokers have privately discussed backing V'landys for the role, but only if the appointment comes with a strict term limit. Under the proposal, his tenure would be reviewed once the period expires, ensuring there are checks on the expanded position.

V'landys has not publicly stated whether he wants to permanently take on the role, although attention has now turned to what comes next after Abdo's departure on July 15.

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The prospect has also raised questions over whether such an appointment is permitted under the ARLC's constitution.

Current rules state a commissioner or director cannot also be an employee of the NRL, creating an apparent obstacle for V'landys if he is to remain chairman while also leading the game's administration.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed supporters of the proposal have sought legal advice surrounding another clause within the constitution which allows directors to "create any other position or positions in the company".

Whether that provision is enough to establish an executive chairman role without conflicting with the existing rules remains the subject of legal debate.

Another development has added further intrigue.

Earlier this year, NRL staff were informed their employment would transfer from the NRL to the ARLC, with the change taking effect from May 1. As a result, roles including that of the chief executive are now technically employed by the ARLC rather than the NRL.

While the timing has prompted speculation the move could assist any future appointment of V'landys, it has been stressed the employment changes were unrelated to succession planning or any constitutional workaround.