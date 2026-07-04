The NRL is set to crack down on conflicts of interest among its high-profile media personalities, with some of the game's biggest television names likely to come under greater scrutiny as part of the code's landmark new broadcast agreement.

Stricter conflict of interest guidelines are set to impact commentators and analysts across both Nine and Fox League, particularly those who also hold official roles within clubs, state teams or the wider game.

That includes figures such as Phil Gould, who serves as the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs' head of football while also featuring as one of Nine's leading commentators, Queensland coach Billy Slater, Queensland and Brisbane Broncos advisor Cameron Smith, player agent Braith Anasta, Penrith board member Greg Alexander, and Gold Coast Titans part-owners Gorden Tallis and Matt Johns.

The revised guidelines are expected to give the NRL greater oversight of who can call matches where a conflict exists, with the governing body reportedly able to influence whether certain commentators are involved in specific broadcasts.

The move builds on a policy already introduced by the NRL, which allows it to sanction commentators who also hold club roles if their public comments are deemed to have crossed the line. The measure has been informally dubbed the "Gus rule", referencing Gould's dual responsibilities in the media and at the Bulldogs.

The tougher approach is expected to be formalised as part of the NRL's new broadcast rights agreement, which is reportedly close to being finalised.

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Channel Nine and Fox Sports have reportedly returned to the negotiating table and are expected to continue their long-standing partnership under what is believed to be a seven-year, $5.3 billion deal running from the beginning of 2028 through to the end of 2034.

Under the proposed agreement, Nine would pay around $150 million per season to retain the free-to-air rights, including exclusive coverage of the NRL Grand Final and State of Origin series.

Foxtel is expected to contribute approximately $520 million annually for the subscription television rights, with coverage continuing across Fox League and Kayo Sports.

The record-breaking deal would provide another major financial windfall for the game while also reshaping the broadcasting landscape, with the tighter conflict-of-interest rules poised to become one of its most significant off-field changes.

With many of rugby league's most recognisable broadcasters also holding positions within clubs, representative teams or the game itself, the new guidelines could have widespread implications for how NRL coverage looks in the years ahead.