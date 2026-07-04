The MRC has handed South Sydney captain Cody Walker a one-to-two-match suspension after charging him with a Grade 2 Contrary Conduct offence, capping off a frustrating night for the Rabbitohs veteran in the club's 36-14 defeat to the Penrith Panthers.

Walker will miss one game with an early guilty plea or two matches if he unsuccessfully challenges the charge, after a moment of ill-discipline proved to be one of the defining turning points of Friday night's contest.

The Rabbitohs were already chasing the game after Dylan Edwards crossed inside the opening 10 minutes to hand the Panthers a 6-0 lead, but South Sydney looked to have found its way back into the contest when rookie winger Dayne Jennings dived over for what appeared to be his first NRL try.

Instead, a bunker review revealed Walker had kicked Panthers halfback Jack Cogger while playing the ball moments earlier.

The act appeared completely unnecessary, with Walker's frustration getting the better of him in a moment that proved costly for both himself and his side.

The try was overturned, Walker was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes, and Penrith made South Sydney pay almost immediately, crossing just two minutes later to take advantage of the extra man.

Speaking after the match, Walker offered a heartfelt apology and accepted full responsibility for his actions.

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“It just wasn't good enough,” Walker said.

“As a senior player, I've just got to be better in those moments and not let my aggression get the better of me. I let my teammates down, and I'm really sorry about that.

“I spoke to Jack after the game and apologised to him. My emotions got the better of me. It wasn't good enough as a senior player. It's not on. I let the team down massively.

“I've got that one wrong for sure. I'll own that. There are no excuses for that.”

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett was equally brief in his assessment, making it clear he wasn't pleased with the incident but wasn't interested in dwelling on it.

“It didn't make me happy,” Bennett said when asked if he was disappointed.

“But it happens. We've got to move on.”

The fiery contest also produced a second charge from the MRC in the closing stages. With less than five minutes remaining, Panthers halfback Cogger was sent to the sin bin for a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle on Ashton Ward.

As it was Cogger's second offence of the season, he faces a two-match suspension with an early guilty plea or three matches if he unsuccessfully contests the charge.