Tyrell Sloan's future has officially been decided, with the St George Illawarra Dragons outside back set to continue his career in the English Super League from 2027.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Castleford Tigers, bringing an end to his time at the Dragons after the 2026 NRL season.

Love Rugby League confirmed the signing on Saturday morning, with Sloan becoming the 11th overseas player recruited by Castleford for next season.

Sloan is also the latest Dragon to head overseas, following veteran Damien Cook and Matt Feagai, who have also secured Super League deals this year.

The move comes despite Sloan making it clear only last month that his preference was to remain at the Dragons, where he debuted in 2021.

"I love this club, I'd do anything for the Red-V, it's home for me,'' Sloan said last month.

"I don't want to leave, but I do know it's a business. When I do wear that jersey, I just want to wear it with pride. I know there's been a lot of history with me being in and out of the team each week, but the boys are in a good space, and I'm happy to support that whether I'm in the team or not.''

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Despite his desire to stay, Sloan has effectively been squeezed out of the club's long-term plans.

The arrival of Scott Drinkwater in 2027 is expected to lock down the Dragons' number one jersey, while Clint Gutherson has repeatedly stated he has no intentions of leaving the club anytime soon, leaving Sloan's path to a regular fullback or outside back role increasingly difficult.

Versatile enough to play across numerous positions, Sloan has previously spoken of his ambition to establish himself as a consistent first-grade fullback, something Castleford is expected to offer him the opportunity to pursue.

His move also reunites him with Castleford coach Ryan Carr, the former Dragons assistant who has maintained a strong relationship with Sloan from their time together at St George Illawarra.

Carr's familiarity with Sloan is believed to have played a significant role in bringing the exciting outside back to England.

Sloan has featured in nine NRL games this season and departs the Dragons having played 88 first-grade matches, crossing for 52 tries.

His departure is unlikely to be the last at the Dragons, with several players coming off contract at the end of the season.

Blake Lawrie, Christian Tuipulotu, Hame Sele and Nathan Lawson are all considered among the players most likely to follow Sloan out the door as the club continues to reshape its roster for 2027 and beyond.