NSW Blues utility Ethan Strange has revealed he is on track to play in the State of Origin decider despite rolling his ankle at training this week.

Strange, who was one of the best for the Blues in Game 1 after being called into the side late in the piece to replace Mitchell Moses at five-eighth, was shuffled back to the bench for Game 2 in Melbourne as Moses passed his fitness.

Despite limited minutes and role from the pine at the MCG, Strange has been retained for the trip north in what will be a hard-fought decider.

Doubt over his availability became very real when he rolled his ankle at training, with the utility spotted in a compression sock on Friday, and Canterbury Bulldogs backline player Matt Burton called into camp to be on standby.

Strange though, speaking to NRL Tonight, said he is confident he will be fit to play.

“Yeah look, I'm doing all I can,” Strange told NRL Tonight.

“I think I should be right. It's a lot better than yesterday.

“I'll leave that up to the physios and see what they think, but they said it's tracking very well.”

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If Strange is ruled out, it will be a straight swap on the interchange, with Victor Radley remaining the 20th man after being axed for a poor Game 2 performance where discipline on the field was a real issue.

Coach Laurie Daley has not yet justified how he will use Strange in the decider after an eyebrow-raising role as part of the heavy loss in Melbourne during Game 2.