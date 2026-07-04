Now I know what you are thinking, is it fair to talk about the next NSW Blues coach whilst the current one still has one game and supposedly another year on his contract to go?

Ordinarily, probably.

But with Laurie Daley repeatedly linked to farewelling the role and the inevitable speculation already underway, perhaps it's exactly the right time to ask the question.

There is only one man who should be handed the NSW Blues coaching role from 2027 onwards, and no, his name isn't Ivan Cleary.

The prospect of this former Blue stepping into the head coaching role has always been attractive; however, after speaking with a player who was recently coached by him, the prospect became a need, not a want.

If the Blues are serious about fixing an identity that has shifted with every coaching appointment over the past decade, Boyd Cordner should take the reins and be given nothing less than a three-year contract.

One player who experienced Cordner's coaching firsthand in the Roosters' SG Ball team this year explained to me his influence.

"I would say what made him such a good coach was that he was just a ruthless competitor. But at the same time, he would make you believe in yourself as well as trust yourself,” the junior Roosters player shared to Zero Tackle.

Loading matchup…

“His ability, mentality-wise, took you to a place that meant more than rugby league was amazing.

"All around you could just see the care and love he had for all of us, which just made us go to different levels when we played for him."

Those words are difficult to ignore, especially in the context of what the State needs long term.

NSW's biggest issue isn't necessarily talent. It's about continuity and culture.

Every year, the conversation revolves around who should coach the side, who deserves to be sacked and who can supposedly fix the Blues overnight. The constant chopping and changing has only contributed to an identity crisis, with the state rarely committing to a long-term vision.

Cordner represents an opportunity to finally change that.

The 34-year-old is NSW through and through. He played 16 matches for the Blues, captained his state, represented Australia on 20 occasions and spent his entire 183-game NRL career with the Sydney Roosters. In 2026, he was inducted into the NSW Hall of Fame, having already spent the previous two seasons embedded within the Blues system as a blue-shirt trainer before stepping into an assistant coaching role this year.

The pathway is already there, and the opportunity feels eerily similar to what they have achieved north of the border.

Queensland entrusted one of their modern greats who understood the jersey, understood the players and understood what Origin actually means. NSW have spent years searching for answers, and finally, we could have the most brilliant one of them all.

Cordner also brings something increasingly valuable in representative football, recent experience. He played alongside several members of the current Blues squad, understands the demands of the modern game and commands immediate respect because he has lived in the Origin arena not long ago.

This is also why two things can be true at once. Laurie Daley is, without a doubt, one of the most idolised players of our State. What he did on the field will forever be remembered and honoured in the Hall of Fame.

However, his coaching resume hasn't stacked up. That isn't to say he is terrible and should never coach again; it is more to say the current state of the game is completely different to what he knew, so the likelihood of him being able to replicate the success of Slater is honestly just low.

Now, the other man who has been linked to the job beyond 2028 is, of course, Coach Cleary. The four-time premiership-winning coach has been in discussion about taking over after his Penrith tenure eventually comes to an end in 2027, and understandably so.

But there are genuine reasons why Cordner may be the better long-term appointment.

This isn't an argument that a two-time SG Ball premiership-winning coach is superior to one of the greatest club coaches in the modern era. It is an argument about sustainability and tactical decisions surrounding baggage.

Cleary's position as Nathan Cleary's father would inevitably create headlines every time selection decisions arose. If Nathan were picked, there would be accusations of favouritism. If he were omitted or moved, the narrative would become that a father had turned on his own son.

Those distractions would never disappear.

Cordner arrives without that baggage. He comes with a clean slate, a complete understanding of what the Blues jersey represents and no preconceived comparisons to a widely successful club coaching career.

Perhaps there is even room for both.

Cleary's football mind would be invaluable in an advisory role while Cordner becomes the face of a new era, building an identity over multiple seasons instead of chasing short-term fixes.

The Sydney Roosters once described Cordner as "the most revered" of their captains because of his "courage, tenacity and championship qualities" during one of the club's greatest periods.

Those qualities don't disappear when the boots come off, and with the next generation of talent already boasting about his influence on a junior stage, imagine what he could become in the game's greatest arena.