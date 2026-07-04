Angus Crichton's hopes of a farewell appearance in Sydney Roosters colours are still alive, with the representative second-rower pushing to return before the end of the season ahead of his switch to rugby union next year.

Crichton last played in Round 15, and at the time, there were fears his Roosters career may already be over after he suffered a navicular injury in his right foot. But despite the setback, there remains a growing belief inside the Roosters camp that a return for the finals is not off the table.

Two days ago, the club provided an update on his condition following surgery.

"After an extensive process involving multiple orthopaedic and sports medicine specialists, the decision was made for Angus Crichton to undergo a minor surgical procedure for his right navicular injury," the club released in a statement.

"The operation occurred on Monday and went well.

"He has commenced early rehabilitation, and an update on rehabilitation length will be provided when further post-operative scanning has taken place in the next few weeks."

The update confirmed Crichton has already begun rehab, with the next few weeks set to be crucial in determining whether a comeback is realistic.

Loading matchup…

While initial timelines suggest a 10 to 12-week recovery period, medical staff are cautious about setting anything in stone, with the nature of navicular injuries notoriously difficult to predict.

Despite that uncertainty, there is optimism that Crichton could yet feature in September if his recovery progresses more quickly than expected.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a career resurgence in 2024, crowned with the State of Origin's Wally Lewis Medal after a stunning return to top form following a period where he had struggled to lock down a regular first-grade spot. His rise was one of the Roosters' standout stories of the season.

Now, after what may be his final season in rugby league before heading to rugby union, there is a quiet push internally to ensure his Roosters chapter doesn't end prematurely through injury.

And as recent examples across the game have shown, timelines are not always definitive. Players have beaten the odds before, with Blayke Brailey returning just three weeks after a fractured arm and surgery, offering a reminder that recovery stories in rugby league don't always follow the script.