Canberra veteran Josh Papalii is preparing to extend his storied rugby league career in the English Super League.

The 34-year-old has been told by the Canberra Raiders that 2026 will be his final year at the club, bringing an end to one of the most enduring one-club careers in modern rugby league.

The Raiders' most-capped player is now actively exploring a move to the UK, with a Super League switch emerging as his preferred next step.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Papalii has already communicated his intention to Super League clubs, with the veteran forward keen to keep playing abroad rather than hang up his boots.

It also noted he had no interest in lining up against Canberra, effectively ruling out any scenario that would see him face his long-time club.

Papalii has spent his entire 16-year NRL career in the nation's capital, carving out a reputation as one of the most powerful and reliable forwards of his generation.

He has made 334 NRL appearances, becoming a cornerstone of the Raiders' pack across multiple eras.

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Last season was widely believed to be his farewell campaign before he signed on for one more year under coach Ricky Stuart, adding another chapter to what has already been a decorated career.

That extension came after a year that ended with both a minor premiership triumph and a Queensland State of Origin decider victory.

Papalii had previously been linked with a move to St Helens at the end of last year, but the Super League interest never materialised at the time.

Now, with a fresh decision to make and his future firmly pointed toward England, the early front-runner for his signature remains unclear.