Damien Cook may be preparing to swap the Red V for the UK Super League next season, but the departing veteran is convinced St George Illawarra's future is already taking shape, and he believes several of the club's brightest young stars are destined for the biggest stage in rugby league.

Bound for the Castleford Tigers in 2027, Cook has singled out a handful of Dragons teammates he believes are capable of earning NSW Blues honours in the years ahead, despite the club enduring a difficult campaign.

The Dragons head into Saturday afternoon's clash with the Wests Tigers anchored to the bottom of the ladder after 14 losses, but Cook sees far more than the current standings when he looks around the dressing room.

“The Couchys (Toby and Ryan Couchman) definitely have something going on there (in regard to representative honours)," Cook told the Daily Telegraph.

“Then you look at Dylan Egan if he keeps on improving, there's another Liam Martin on the way there.

“You look at Hamish, and I have played with Cameron Murray, and they're very similar in their ways.

“He's (Stewart) playing a bit of back row at the moment, but I love him when he's at lock as well for us.

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“I don't want to put pressure on him, but I'm sure I'll see Hamish in that Blues jersey one day.

“It also takes a team to get you there, so hopefully next year if they play some really good footy, I wouldn't be surprised if you see a couple of names there.”

One player already embracing those lofty expectations is Hamish Stewart, who admits representative football is firmly on his radar, even if team success remains the priority.

“We all have high aspirations for ourselves, and winning for this club comes first, and if 'rep' honours come, they come,” Stewart said to the Daily Telegraph.

“I've watched a lot of Cam Murray growing up. He's one of the best in the lock position, and I still think I am a lock.

“Even though 'Deano' (Young) has put me on the edge (backrow), I believe that I can play anywhere, but I'm used to lock, and I've watched Cam Murray and Isaah Yeo.

“They're great players, and I try to watch them as much as I can.”

Stewart also reflected on just how much his game has developed since making his NRL debut under former coach Shane Flanagan last season.

“I was like a headless chook when I first came in,” he laughed.

“I wanted to make every tackle, do everything for my teammates. I still want to do that, but I know that playing my role, I can play for longer minutes and I'm more useful for the team.”

Despite the Dragons' disappointing season, Cook believes the experience gained by the club's emerging core will pay dividends, particularly with a host of new signings arriving next year.

“They've got a lot of new signings coming in next year," he said.

“I know I won't be here, but I think this will be a really important year in the sense of learning a lot about each other as players.

“Those young ones are building a lot of resilience; they're not going to be scared of losing, that's for sure.

“That's the thing Penrith play with; they have no fear of losing. That's why they're such a good team; they just chase the game.

“They've been getting a lot of game time, a lot of experience.

“And in a couple of years, when there's a lot of success here, which I have no doubt there will be, we'll look back on this year as a very important stepping stone.”

The Dragons will be hoping to take another step towards that brighter future when they face the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, with every remaining match carrying added importance as the club looks to build momentum and confidence heading into 2027.