Perth Bears assistant Ben Gardiner, on his recent media duties, has fired shots at the Cronulla Sharks.

On Saturday night, the Sharks lost 36-12 to the Rabbitohs, who missed several players due to injury, including Latrell Mitchell and Jamie Humphreys.

The Sharks have the seventh-worst defence so far this season, conceding 27 points a game.

The Sharks' form has taken a hit, with just one win in their last four matches.

They sit below the top eight as the competition enters Magic Round.

Gardiner spoke on the Sharks' inability to find consistency this season and on what they have lacked in their first nine games.

"It's almost like they prepare to grind when they talk about grinding for the week, and then the games where they don't talk about it, they can't actually go back to it when they need (it)," Gardiner expressed on SEN's Front Office with Vossy.

"I thought on the weekend, they looked lacklustre, they actually looked tired, which was unusual.

"I went back and had a look at their last few weeks to see (if they) have been travelling and all of that sort of stuff.

"They went to North Queensland a few weeks ago, and that was a hot game, and you sort of go, ‘Does that impact how they're performing?'