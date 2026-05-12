Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs head honcho Phil Gould has weighed in on the ongoing dilemma surrounding Perth Bears' recruitment activity following their entry into the NRL next year.

Bears board member James Bracey was once again questioned on the matter on Nine's 100% Footy, where co-panellists Gould and Paul Gallen agreed the Bears shouldn't seek dispensation from the NRL.

The topic was at large last week, where Bracey and Gallen had a verbal stoush surrounding the matter.

Gallen turned critical of their activity on player signings and team marketing.

With the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that the Bears will receive help from the NRL, tensions flared up again.

This week, Gallen doubled down, saying he believes the other already established clubs will be at a disadvantage if Perth receive benefits from the NRL.

"I don't think you deserve any salary cap dispensation or any help," Gallen said.

"What happens to the rest of the competition? Gus, if they get salary cap dispensation, are you gonna be upset?"

Gould interjected, questioning why the Bears will need support, given they are in Australia and have had ample time to organise their squad and commercial partners.

"Absolutely, I'm voting against that. What do you need help for? It's not a charity, mate, it's a competition," the Bulldogs general manager said.

Bracey, who joined the expansion side's board ahead of their inaugural season, clarified what the help from the NRL meant.

"Just to make it clear, when you're talking about salary cap dispensation, it's not about adding a couple million bucks to the salary cap," he said.

"Maybe get a bit of help with third parties, that would be nice."

Pressure has been building on the Bears after PNG Chiefs signed superstar Jarome Luai and Alex Johnston as their first two signings.

The West Coast club has indeed signed NRL quality, but the Chiefs are being praised for being able to reel in a big fish so quickly ahead of their entry 18 months away.

PNG general manager Michael Chammas flew well-known figures in the podcasting and social media community over to Port Moresby last week to tour facilities and give them a glimpse of life as a Chief.

It was a genius move to get the prominent figures onside with the Melanesian club, given their big audiences in the NRL community.

Bracey was then questioned about the same level of commitment to promoting Perth; however, he explained the reason for the international tours taking place.

"He's using [PNG] government money for that; we're owned by the NRL," Bracey responded.

The Bears will officially kick off their campaign when their inaugural squad begins preseason training in November this year.