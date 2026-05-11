Spencer Leniu posts clue over Roosters future to social media

Sydney Roosters enforcer Spencer Leniu has provided a clue about his future in the tri-colours, given reports surfacing last week said that he was on the outer at the club.

Despite the noise circling around Leniu leaving the Roosters, he has gone to his Instagram to affirm his love for the team, showing he is happy in Bondi and will remain in the east.

After limited minutes in the top grade, many speculated his time at the Roosters may be coming to a close, despite being a tenacious threat on both sides of the ball.

With the PNG Chiefs securing good friend and former-teammate Jarome Luai for the 2028 season, speculation mounted that the expansion club would make a play for his services.

However, it seems all the rumours have been put to bed, with Leniu confirming his desire to stay at the Roosters until further notice.

He captioned the photo with "Love this club! Love my brothers. Stay the course".

Some prominent figures replied in the comments, including skipper James Tedesco posting a salute emoji.

The official Roosters page also chimed in, taking a cheeky stab at the media with a comment labelled "Tell' em".

Meanwhile, former Sea Eagles player and Samoan teammate Josh Schuster also replied, saying "Facts".

Leniu, who boasts three premierships before he was even 24 years-old, has been an enforcer for the Roosters off the bench.

Bringing aggression, leg speed and tenacity with his returns, he was earmarked as a formidable star signing for the Roosters after moving from the Penrith Panthers.

Leniu has represented Samoa seven times throughout his career, including playing a key role in the forwards in their successful 2022 World Cup run.

The enforcer missed the start of the year after a hamstring injury in the warm-up of their season opener in New Zealand, keeping him out until round 6.

Following his return, he has played five games, averaging 65 metres off the bench with a 96.6% tackle efficiency.

He is set to be named in Trent Robinson's side to face the Cowboys at Magic Round on Saturday.